close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Fernando Alonso in Shanghai

Fernando Alonso forced to take hands off steering wheel during Chinese GP

Fernando Alonso in Shanghai — Photo: © IMAGO

Fernando Alonso forced to take hands off steering wheel during Chinese GP

It was another double DNF for Aston Martin at the Chinese Grand Prix

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Fernando Alonso was forced into drastic action at the Chinese Grand Prix, after struggling with vibrations from his AMR26 car.

Aston Martin faced yet another double DNF at the Chinese GP, with Lance Stroll retiring early on, and Alonso retiring on lap 33.

Not only was Aston Martin's pride wounded by the double DNF, but the AMR26 was clearly also causing their star driver physical pain.

At one point, onboard footage from Alonso's car showed him lifting his hands off the steering wheel as he made his way down the start/finish straight, to relieve himself of the discomfort caused by the vibrations.

READ MORE: Alonso on 'hard mental place' as Aston Martin nightmare continues

Alonso: Physically I could not continue

Speaking to F1 media after the Chinese GP, Alonso said: "It was difficult, today we found more vibrations than any other session of the weekend. Physically I could not continue much longer, I started losing the feeling on my hands and my feet. So it was not a nice feeling."

When asked how he could move forward after the weekend, Alonso added: "Training. Get fit. Get ready. Do my homework and be ready for Japan."

Honda are in a race against time over the next two weeks to lessen the issue, so Aston Martin can finally complete a full race distance in front of their home crowd at Suzuka.

READ MORE: Daniel Ricciardo makes heartbreaking F1 admission

Related

F1 Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Chinese Grand Prix Honda

More F1 news

Full News Feed

'I'm not an idiot' - Max Verstappen's defiant response to poor starts

'I'm not an idiot' - Max Verstappen's defiant response to poor starts

  • Yesterday 21:00
Epic Mercedes reunion featuring Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff revealed after Chinese GP

Epic Mercedes reunion featuring Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff revealed after Chinese GP

  • 3 hours ago
Shocking F1 footage exposes Fernando Alonso’s true Aston Martin struggle

Shocking F1 footage exposes Fernando Alonso’s true Aston Martin struggle

  • March 15, 2026 22:00
Why is Adrian Newey not at the Chinese Grand Prix? Aston Martin issue official statement

Why is Adrian Newey not at the Chinese Grand Prix? Aston Martin issue official statement

  • March 14, 2026 19:00
Ferrari F1 team brutally trolled by former boss

Ferrari F1 team brutally trolled by former boss

  • Yesterday 17:02
Ferrari team orders verdict issued following Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc battle

Ferrari team orders verdict issued following Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc battle

  • March 16, 2026 21:02

Just in

17-3
Epic Mercedes reunion featuring Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff revealed after Chinese GP
17-3
'I'm not an idiot' - Max Verstappen's defiant response to poor starts
17-3
Ferrari F1 team brutally trolled by former boss
16-3
Daniel Ricciardo handed McLaren F1 world title vote of confidence
16-3
Ferrari team orders verdict issued following Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc battle
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Apple TV claims huge US numbers boost thanks to new F1 deal F1 on TV

Apple TV claims huge US numbers boost thanks to new F1 deal

March 12, 2026 13:04
F1 Australian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification with penalties applied Australian Grand Prix

F1 Australian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification with penalties applied

March 9, 2026 00:30
F1 on Apple TV: 2026 Presenter lineup and how to watch for FREE F1 on TV

F1 on Apple TV: 2026 Presenter lineup and how to watch for FREE

March 9, 2026 00:21
F1’s new cars in 2026 are soooooo much slower as Australian Grand Prix confirms the grim truth Australian Grand Prix

F1’s new cars in 2026 are soooooo much slower as Australian Grand Prix confirms the grim truth

March 8, 2026 16:20
Ontdek het op Google Play
x