Fernando Alonso forced to take hands off steering wheel during Chinese GP
Fernando Alonso forced to take hands off steering wheel during Chinese GP
It was another double DNF for Aston Martin at the Chinese Grand Prix
Fernando Alonso was forced into drastic action at the Chinese Grand Prix, after struggling with vibrations from his AMR26 car.
Aston Martin faced yet another double DNF at the Chinese GP, with Lance Stroll retiring early on, and Alonso retiring on lap 33.
Not only was Aston Martin's pride wounded by the double DNF, but the AMR26 was clearly also causing their star driver physical pain.
At one point, onboard footage from Alonso's car showed him lifting his hands off the steering wheel as he made his way down the start/finish straight, to relieve himself of the discomfort caused by the vibrations.
READ MORE: Alonso on 'hard mental place' as Aston Martin nightmare continues
Alonso: Physically I could not continue
Speaking to F1 media after the Chinese GP, Alonso said: "It was difficult, today we found more vibrations than any other session of the weekend. Physically I could not continue much longer, I started losing the feeling on my hands and my feet. So it was not a nice feeling."
When asked how he could move forward after the weekend, Alonso added: "Training. Get fit. Get ready. Do my homework and be ready for Japan."
Honda are in a race against time over the next two weeks to lessen the issue, so Aston Martin can finally complete a full race distance in front of their home crowd at Suzuka.
READ MORE: Daniel Ricciardo makes heartbreaking F1 admission
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