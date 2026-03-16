Toto Wolff 'overwhelmed' by 'best moment ever'
Toto Wolff 'overwhelmed' by 'best moment ever'
Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton worked together between 2013-2024
Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff admitted to being overwhelmed at the Chinese Grand Prix by what he described as one of the 'best moments' of his illustrious career in the sport.
Mercedes once again completed a one-two at the Shanghai International Circuit in the main race on Sunday, with Kimi Antonelli picking up his first ever race win.
And the podium was rounded off by Lewis Hamilton, Wolff and Mercedes' former driver.
Seven-time world champion Hamilton managed to pick up his first grand prix podium as a Ferrari driver by fending off a challenge from team-mate Charles Leclerc to take home third.
It was his 203rd career podium, and his first since the 2024 Las Vegas GP when driving with Mercedes.
"It has been a while since I have been in Formula 1 but that podium now is probably one of the best moments I have ever had," Wolff told Sky Sports F1 after the race.
"The three of them with Bono right in the middle, who has been with Lewis forever and has taken over Kimi and made him into what he is today.
"To be honest, it's rare that I'm overwhelmed, but that's such a moment."
F1 2026 Standings: Lewis Hamilton bounces back, Max Verstappen crumbles
Hamilton rejuvenated in 2026
Following a 2025 season filled with negativity and not a single grand prix podium for the first time in his illustrious career, Hamilton seems to have hit the reset button in 2026.
Equipped with a fast SF-26 car, the 41-year-old has been able to take the fight to Mercedes in the first couple of race weekends, and arguably more importantly for him, take the fight to team-mate Leclerc.
After finishing 86 points behind Leclerc last year in the drivers' championship, Hamilton's position in the team has been under some scrutiny, but he managed to outqualify Leclerc in China and then finish above him in the main race, and is now within a point in the early championship standings.
Hamilton's demeanour has also been much more positive in 2026, and both he and Ferrari will be hoping that his rich vein of form can continue.
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton admits 'Macarena' misery in Shanghai
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