Shocking F1 footage exposes Fernando Alonso’s true Aston Martin struggle
Shocking F1 footage exposes Fernando Alonso’s true Aston Martin struggle
Aston Martin's F1 misery continues with Honda
Two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso has hit out after yet another disaster with Aston Martin at this weekend's Chinese Grand Prix.
Both Alonso and his team-mate Lance Stroll had previously warned they feared suffering from permanent nerve damage if they tried to complete too many laps in their new F1 cars thanks to painful vibrations coming from their problematic Honda power unit.
The new chassis and power unit regulations have set many F1 teams back in 2026, but Aston Martin seem to have cemented themselves as the worst of the bunch having now failed to complete a single grand prix.
This discomfort was most apparent via Alonso's onboard camera footage which depicted the vibrating AMR26 shaking down the start/finish straight this weekend, with the new footage showing that at one point, the 44-year-old even had to lift his hands off the steering wheel for some momentary relief.
On top of the visible discomfort caused by the vibrations from the Honda power unit, Alonso was also overtaken breezily by a Cadillac, to which the Spaniard to delivered a sarcastic wave.
F1 2026 Standings: Lewis Hamilton bounces back, Max Verstappen crumbles
Alonso labels F1 'the worst show you can have'
Stroll's retirement was due to a battery issue, while Aston Martin confirmed Alonso's retirement was due to 'discomfort from the vibrations'.
The Spaniard's sharp tongue came into play once again at the Chinese GP, with Alonso lashing out at F1 in general after another Aston Martin disaster-class.
Speaking to F1 journalist Adam Cooper, Alonso informed him that the vibrations were worse in China compared to Melbourne.
Alonso was also asked about the reliability of his rivals with seven cars failing to finish the Chinese GP in total, four of which didn't even start the race in the first place.
The Audi of Gabriel Bortoleto and Williams of Alex Albon were both forced to sit out the Chinese GP, while neither McLaren car was able to line up on the grid for lights out. It was later reported that Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri suffered two entirely separate electrical issues with their Mercedes power unit.
On these four cars failing to start, Alonso's verdict was damming on F1, and said it was the 'the worst show you can have.'
READ MORE: Alonso on 'hard mental place' as Aston Martin nightmare continues
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