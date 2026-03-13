F1 2026 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid with penalties applied
F1 2026 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid with penalties applied
The full order for Saturday's race in Shanghai
It's the first sprint race of the season, F1 fans!
Grid position is more vital than ever in the bite-sized Saturday races, with no pit strategy to use and precious little time to wear down the car in front of you and get past.
George Russell will, predictably, be starting from pole position, with team-mate Kimi Antonelli right next to him on the front row after being spared a grid penalty following a stewards' enquiry into a potential impeding incident.
Max Verstappen will start all the way down in eighth behind the Alpine of Pierre Gasly after a dreadful session, with team-mate Isack Hadjar directly behind him on the grid in tenth place.
After Ferrari were the clear closest challenger to Mercedes last weekend, McLaren have come roaring back into things, with papaya cars third and fifth, split by Lewis Hamilton, with Charles Leclerc right behind in sixth.
Chinese Grand Prix Sprint race starting grid
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|3
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|7
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|8
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|9
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|10
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|13
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|15
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|17
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|18
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|19
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|20
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|22
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Lando Norris is the reigning F1 champion, and won his first drivers' championship last year.
READ MORE: F1 star blasts Red Bull rival in furious ‘that guy f**** sucks’ outburst
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