F1 2026 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid with penalties applied

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It's the first sprint race of the season, F1 fans!

Grid position is more vital than ever in the bite-sized Saturday races, with no pit strategy to use and precious little time to wear down the car in front of you and get past.

George Russell will, predictably, be starting from pole position, with team-mate Kimi Antonelli right next to him on the front row after being spared a grid penalty following a stewards' enquiry into a potential impeding incident.

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Max Verstappen will start all the way down in eighth behind the Alpine of Pierre Gasly after a dreadful session, with team-mate Isack Hadjar directly behind him on the grid in tenth place.

After Ferrari were the clear closest challenger to Mercedes last weekend, McLaren have come roaring back into things, with papaya cars third and fifth, split by Lewis Hamilton, with Charles Leclerc right behind in sixth.

Chinese Grand Prix Sprint race starting grid

Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Starting Grid Position Driver Team 1 George Russell Mercedes 2 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 3 Lando Norris McLaren 4 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 5 Oscar Piastri McLaren 6 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 7 Pierre Gasly Alpine 8 Max Verstappen Red Bull 9 Oliver Bearman Haas 10 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 11 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 12 Esteban Ocon Haas 13 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 14 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 15 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 16 Franco Colapinto Alpine 17 Carlos Sainz Williams 18 Alex Albon Williams 19 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 20 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 21 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 22 Sergio Perez Cadillac

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Lando Norris is the reigning F1 champion, and won his first drivers' championship last year.

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