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Credit for photo: Red Bull Content Pool

F1 2026 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid with penalties applied

Credit for photo: Red Bull Content Pool — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 2026 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid with penalties applied

The full order for Saturday's race in Shanghai

It's the first sprint race of the season, F1 fans!

Grid position is more vital than ever in the bite-sized Saturday races, with no pit strategy to use and precious little time to wear down the car in front of you and get past.

George Russell will, predictably, be starting from pole position, with team-mate Kimi Antonelli right next to him on the front row after being spared a grid penalty following a stewards' enquiry into a potential impeding incident.

Max Verstappen will start all the way down in eighth behind the Alpine of Pierre Gasly after a dreadful session, with team-mate Isack Hadjar directly behind him on the grid in tenth place.

After Ferrari were the clear closest challenger to Mercedes last weekend, McLaren have come roaring back into things, with papaya cars third and fifth, split by Lewis Hamilton, with Charles Leclerc right behind in sixth.

Chinese Grand Prix Sprint race starting grid

Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Starting Grid
Position Driver Team
1George RussellMercedes
2Kimi AntonelliMercedes
3Lando NorrisMcLaren
4Lewis HamiltonFerrari
5Oscar PiastriMcLaren
6Charles LeclercFerrari
7Pierre GaslyAlpine
8Max VerstappenRed Bull
9Oliver BearmanHaas
10Isack HadjarRed Bull
11Nico HulkenbergAudi
12Esteban OconHaas
13Liam LawsonRacing Bulls
14Gabriel BortoletoAudi
15Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls
16Franco ColapintoAlpine
17Carlos SainzWilliams
18Alex AlbonWilliams
19Fernando AlonsoAston Martin
20Lance StrollAston Martin
21Valtteri BottasCadillac
22Sergio PerezCadillac

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Lando Norris is the reigning F1 champion, and won his first drivers' championship last year.

READ MORE: F1 star blasts Red Bull rival in furious ‘that guy f**** sucks’ outburst

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