close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Max Verstappen

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen slow, George Russell fast, Lando Norris back!

Max Verstappen — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen slow, George Russell fast, Lando Norris back!

Full results and times from qualifying for the sprint race in Shanghai

Mercedes swept the front for of the grid for Saturday's Chinese Grand Prix sprint race, with George Russell taking a strong pole position.

Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton will line up on the second row as things stand – although Norris may jump to the front row depending on whether the stewards decide to penalize Kimi Antonelli for a possible impeding incident in SQ2.

Ferrari's pace, with Hamilton splitting the McLarens and just three and a half tenths behind Antonelli, was markedly improved from practice earlier in the day. Interestingly, that coincided with the shelving of the team's experimental 'Macarena' read wing system, which was removed from the Scuderia's cars between sessions, ostensibly for reliability issues rather than performance.

Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar, on the other hand, had an absolutely horrible time, barely making it through SQ2 by less than a tenth of a second before qualifying eighth and tenth respectively – with Verstappen one and three quarter seconds behind Russell's pole time.

Earlier in the session, both Cadillacs and both Aston Martins were eliminated in the bottom four places as expected, with Sergio Perez not even making it onto the track, but it is the Williams pair of Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz who will be joining them sitting in the garage for the rest of the session, with their overweight car unable to make SQ2.

Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying Results
Position Driver Team Time
1George RussellMercedes1:31.520
2Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.289s
3Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.621s
4Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.641s
5Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.704s
6Charles LeclercFerrari+1.008s
7Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.368s
8Max VerstappenRed Bull+1.734s
9Oliver BearmanHaas+1.889s
10Isack HadjarRed Bull+2.203s
11Nico HulkenbergAudiELIMINATED IN SQ2
12Esteban OconHaasELIMINATED IN SQ2
13Liam LawsonRacing BullsELIMINATED IN SQ2
14Gabriel BortoletoAudiELIMINATED IN SQ2
15Arvid LindbladRacing BullsELIMINATED IN SQ2
16Franco ColapintoAlpineELIMINATED IN SQ2
17Carlos SainzWilliamsELIMINATED IN SQ1
18Alex AlbonWilliamsELIMINATED IN SQ1
19Fernando AlonsoAston MartinELIMINATED IN SQ1
20Lance StrollAston MartinELIMINATED IN SQ1
21Valtteri BottasCadillacELIMINATED IN SQ1
22Sergio PerezCadillacELIMINATED IN SQ1

Changes to F1 qualifying in 2026

There are a couple of changes to the way qualifying works this year, not quite as sweeping as the new technical regulations.

Firstly we now have 22 cars on the grid, so instead of 5 cars exiting after SQ1 and SQ2, we will have 6 being eliminated. That still leaves 10 for the pole shootout in SQ3.

Unlike in grand prix qualifying, where Q3 now gets an extra minute and lasts for 13 rather than 12, sprint qualifying timings are unchanged (12 minutes for SQ1, 10 for SQ2, eight for SQ3)

READ MORE: Horner F1 return could be blocked...by Toto Wolff

Related

Formula 1

More F1 news

Full News Feed

F1 Results Today: Mercedes dominant again at Chinese Grand Prix as Ferrari slip back

F1 Results Today: Mercedes dominant again at Chinese Grand Prix as Ferrari slip back

  • Today 05:56
Martin Brundle reveals the 'crazy situation' F1 must end in 2026

Martin Brundle reveals the 'crazy situation' F1 must end in 2026

  • Today 02:00
Daniel Ricciardo makes heartbreaking F1 admission: 'What do I do now?'

Daniel Ricciardo makes heartbreaking F1 admission: 'What do I do now?'

  • Yesterday 23:59
Powerhouse Chinese car brand 'exploring' bid to become 12th F1 team

Powerhouse Chinese car brand 'exploring' bid to become 12th F1 team

  • Yesterday 19:00
Max Verstappen announces epic Apple TV race

Max Verstappen announces epic Apple TV race

  • Yesterday 17:00
Max Verstappen 'ditched his sim for Mario Kart' as new F1 regs hit hard

Max Verstappen 'ditched his sim for Mario Kart' as new F1 regs hit hard

  • Yesterday 16:00

Just in

05:56
F1 Results Today: Mercedes dominant again at Chinese Grand Prix as Ferrari slip back
02:00
Martin Brundle reveals the 'crazy situation' F1 must end in 2026
12-3
Daniel Ricciardo makes heartbreaking F1 admission: 'What do I do now?'
12-3
Powerhouse Chinese car brand 'exploring' bid to become 12th F1 team
12-3
Max Verstappen announces epic Apple TV race
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Apple TV claims huge US numbers boost thanks to new F1 deal F1 on TV

Apple TV claims huge US numbers boost thanks to new F1 deal

Yesterday 13:04
F1 Australian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification with penalties applied Australian Grand Prix

F1 Australian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification with penalties applied

March 9, 2026 00:30
F1 on Apple TV: 2026 Presenter lineup and how to watch for FREE F1 on TV

F1 on Apple TV: 2026 Presenter lineup and how to watch for FREE

March 9, 2026 00:21
F1’s new cars in 2026 are soooooo much slower as Australian Grand Prix confirms the grim truth Australian Grand Prix

F1’s new cars in 2026 are soooooo much slower as Australian Grand Prix confirms the grim truth

March 8, 2026 16:20
Ontdek het op Google Play
x