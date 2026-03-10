close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Hamilton smiling and edited in front of a close up of the Ferrari F1 car's rear wing on track

Lewis Hamilton gets Ferrari F1 boost as radical 'Macarena' called for

Hamilton smiling and edited in front of a close up of the Ferrari F1 car's rear wing on track — Photo: © IMAGO

Lewis Hamilton gets Ferrari F1 boost as radical 'Macarena' called for

The rear wing is reportedly being shipped to Shanghai this week

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years

Ferrari came out swinging the 2026 F1 season began in Australia on Sunday, and the Italian outfit will be hoping to maintain that momentum heading into this weekend’s race in China.

The SF-26 again demonstrated its impressive launch speed under the new regulations, with Charles Leclerc blasting into an early lead while team-mate Lewis Hamilton also showed strong pace during the opening stages.

In the end, the Maranello pair had to settle for third and fourth at Albert Park Circuit, as Mercedes secured a dominant one-two finish thanks to George Russell and Kimi Antonelli.

Ferrari though clearly believe they are in a position to challenge at the front end this year, and are now set to quickly add to their package for Sunday’s Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai.

According to Autoracer.it, the Scuderia are shipping three specs of their eye-catching rear wing design - which caught the eye of so many paddock watchers during pre-season testing - to China.

What is the ‘Macarena’

One of the new features of the 2026 F1 cars is active aerodynamics, which allows both the front and rear wings to be adjusted whether they are on the straight or approaching a corner.

The flaps on both the rear and front wings can be actively opened or closed. When closed they provide downforce but create drag. When they are open they reduce drag and downforce.

Ferrari's use of active aero caused a stir during the second week of testing in Bahrain, after Hamilton's rear wing opened on the straight.

When the wing was open, it looked rather unusual and when it re-entered corner mode the reason for this quirk was exposed, after the wing fully rotated back into a closed position.

Ferrari have reportedly found a clever trick in the regulations which doesn't specify that the wing has to be mounted the right way up when the active aero is deployed.

This means they can run the rear wing upside down as they go down the straight, similar to an aircraft wing.

How will this help Ferrari?

Ferrari's upside down rear wing should reduce drag and generate lift. Reducing drag could also reduce rolling resistance for the tyres, altogether allowing for a greater top speed on straights.

The introduction of the wing also be used to counter-balance Ferrari's exhaust wing, where an extra flap extends the diffuser area to help use exhaust gases to blow the rear wing area of the car, increasing downforce but at the cost of drag.

Related

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Charles Leclerc 2026 regulations Chinese Grand Prix

More F1 news

Full News Feed

F1 boss fires back at Max Verstappen after criticism of 2026 cars

F1 boss fires back at Max Verstappen after criticism of 2026 cars

  • Yesterday 17:00
Lewis Hamilton goes in on Ferrari strategy botch after Australian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton goes in on Ferrari strategy botch after Australian Grand Prix

  • March 8, 2026 22:00
Kim Kardashian at the Australian Grand Prix? Sky F1 star ramps up speculation

Kim Kardashian at the Australian Grand Prix? Sky F1 star ramps up speculation

  • March 7, 2026 21:55
F1 star 'saved rival's life' with incredible Australian Grand Prix move

F1 star 'saved rival's life' with incredible Australian Grand Prix move

  • Yesterday 23:00
The 2026 Mercedes F1 car is legit as new evidence nixes engine allegations

The 2026 Mercedes F1 car is legit as new evidence nixes engine allegations

  • March 8, 2026 23:59
F1’s new cars in 2026 are soooooo much slower as Australian Grand Prix confirms the grim truth

F1’s new cars in 2026 are soooooo much slower as Australian Grand Prix confirms the grim truth

  • March 8, 2026 16:20

Just in

10-3
F1 star 'saved rival's life' with incredible Australian Grand Prix move
10-3
F1 world champion urges FIA action in 'big accident' warning
10-3
F1 boss fires back at Max Verstappen after criticism of 2026 cars
9-3
F1 Australian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification with penalties applied
9-3
F1 on Apple TV: 2026 Presenter lineup and how to watch for FREE
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

F1 Australian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification with penalties applied Australian Grand Prix

F1 Australian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification with penalties applied

March 9, 2026 00:30
F1 on Apple TV: 2026 Presenter lineup and how to watch for FREE F1 on TV

F1 on Apple TV: 2026 Presenter lineup and how to watch for FREE

March 9, 2026 00:21
F1’s new cars in 2026 are soooooo much slower as Australian Grand Prix confirms the grim truth Australian Grand Prix

F1’s new cars in 2026 are soooooo much slower as Australian Grand Prix confirms the grim truth

March 8, 2026 16:20
F1 2026 Schedule: All 24 grands prix and where the races will be shown on TV Formula 1

F1 2026 Schedule: All 24 grands prix and where the races will be shown on TV

March 1, 2026 21:00
Ontdek het op Google Play
x