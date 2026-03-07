F1 Qualifying Results: Australian Grand Prix times and positions - Mercedes dominate after Verstappen disaster

Change your timezone:

George Russell dominated Australian Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday in Melbourne, taking the first pole position of the year from team-mate Kimi Antonelli.

The nearest non-Mercedes car was, as is often the case, a Red Bull – but it was nearly eight tenths of a second off the pace, and piloted by Isack Hadjar.

Reigning world champion Lando Norris will start the race sixth on the grid, sharing the third row with McLaren team-mate and home town hero Oscar Piastri.

Max Verstappen was the headline casualty of the first two portions of qualifying, after a crash just seconds into his first flying lap.

The Red Bull star's rear axle locked as he tried to slow down coming down into Turn 1, making him no more than a passenger as his car slid across the gravel and into the barriers to end his session and bring out the red flag.

Australian Grand Prix Qualifying results Position Driver Team Time 1 George Russell Mercedes 1:18.518 2 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.293s 3 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +0.785s 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.809s 5 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.862s 6 Lando Norris McLaren +0.957s 7 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.960s 8 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.476s 9 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +2.729s 10 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi NO TIME 11 Nico Hulkenberg Audi ELIMINATED IN Q2 12 Oliver Bearman Haas ELIMINATED IN Q2 13 Esteban Ocon Haas ELIMINATED IN Q2 14 Pierre Gasly Alpine ELIMINATED IN Q2 15 Alex Albon Williams ELIMINATED IN Q2 16 Franco Colapinto Alpine ELIMINATED IN Q2 17 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin ELIMINATED IN Q1 18 Sergio Perez Cadillac ELIMINATED IN Q1 19 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac ELIMINATED IN Q1 20 Max Verstappen Red Bull ELIMINATED IN Q1 21 Carlos Sainz Williams ELIMINATED IN Q1 22 Lance Stroll Aston Martin ELIMINATED IN Q1

Changes to F1 Qualifying in 2026

There are a couple of changes to the way qualifying works this year, not quite as sweeping as the new technical regulations.

Firstly we now have 22 cars on the grid, so instead of 5 cars exiting after Q1 and Q2, we will have 6 being eliminated. That still leaves 10 for the pole shootout in Q3.

The other notable change is in the timings - Q3 now gets an extra minute and lasts for 13 rather than 12.

