F1 Qualifying Results: Australian Grand Prix times and positions - Mercedes dominate after Verstappen disaster
The full F1 2026 qualifying order in Melbourne
George Russell dominated Australian Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday in Melbourne, taking the first pole position of the year from team-mate Kimi Antonelli.
The nearest non-Mercedes car was, as is often the case, a Red Bull – but it was nearly eight tenths of a second off the pace, and piloted by Isack Hadjar.
Reigning world champion Lando Norris will start the race sixth on the grid, sharing the third row with McLaren team-mate and home town hero Oscar Piastri.
Max Verstappen was the headline casualty of the first two portions of qualifying, after a crash just seconds into his first flying lap.
The Red Bull star's rear axle locked as he tried to slow down coming down into Turn 1, making him no more than a passenger as his car slid across the gravel and into the barriers to end his session and bring out the red flag.
F1 Qualifying Results: Australian Grand Prix 2026
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:18.518
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.293s
|3
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|+0.785s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.809s
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.862s
|6
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.957s
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.960s
|8
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.476s
|9
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|+2.729s
|10
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|NO TIME
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|ELIMINATED IN Q2
|12
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|ELIMINATED IN Q2
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|ELIMINATED IN Q2
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|ELIMINATED IN Q2
|15
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|ELIMINATED IN Q2
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|ELIMINATED IN Q2
|17
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|ELIMINATED IN Q1
|18
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|ELIMINATED IN Q1
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|ELIMINATED IN Q1
|20
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|ELIMINATED IN Q1
|21
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|ELIMINATED IN Q1
|22
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|ELIMINATED IN Q1
Changes to F1 Qualifying in 2026
There are a couple of changes to the way qualifying works this year, not quite as sweeping as the new technical regulations.
Firstly we now have 22 cars on the grid, so instead of 5 cars exiting after Q1 and Q2, we will have 6 being eliminated. That still leaves 10 for the pole shootout in Q3.
The other notable change is in the timings - Q3 now gets an extra minute and lasts for 13 rather than 12.
