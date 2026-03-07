close global

Max Verstappen and George Russell

F1 Qualifying Results: Australian Grand Prix times and positions - Mercedes dominate after Verstappen disaster

Max Verstappen and George Russell — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Qualifying Results: Australian Grand Prix times and positions - Mercedes dominate after Verstappen disaster

The full F1 2026 qualifying order in Melbourne

George Russell dominated Australian Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday in Melbourne, taking the first pole position of the year from team-mate Kimi Antonelli.

The nearest non-Mercedes car was, as is often the case, a Red Bull – but it was nearly eight tenths of a second off the pace, and piloted by Isack Hadjar.

Reigning world champion Lando Norris will start the race sixth on the grid, sharing the third row with McLaren team-mate and home town hero Oscar Piastri.

Max Verstappen was the headline casualty of the first two portions of qualifying, after a crash just seconds into his first flying lap.

The Red Bull star's rear axle locked as he tried to slow down coming down into Turn 1, making him no more than a passenger as his car slid across the gravel and into the barriers to end his session and bring out the red flag.

F1 Qualifying Results: Australian Grand Prix 2026

Australian Grand Prix Qualifying results
Position Driver Team Time
1George RussellMercedes1:18.518
2Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.293s
3Isack HadjarRed Bull+0.785s
4Charles LeclercFerrari+0.809s
5Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.862s
6Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.957s
7Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.960s
8Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1.476s
9Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls+2.729s
10Gabriel BortoletoAudiNO TIME
11Nico HulkenbergAudiELIMINATED IN Q2
12Oliver BearmanHaasELIMINATED IN Q2
13Esteban OconHaasELIMINATED IN Q2
14Pierre GaslyAlpineELIMINATED IN Q2
15Alex AlbonWilliamsELIMINATED IN Q2
16Franco ColapintoAlpineELIMINATED IN Q2
17Fernando AlonsoAston MartinELIMINATED IN Q1
18Sergio PerezCadillacELIMINATED IN Q1
19Valtteri BottasCadillacELIMINATED IN Q1
20Max VerstappenRed BullELIMINATED IN Q1
21Carlos SainzWilliamsELIMINATED IN Q1
22Lance StrollAston MartinELIMINATED IN Q1

Changes to F1 Qualifying in 2026

There are a couple of changes to the way qualifying works this year, not quite as sweeping as the new technical regulations.

Firstly we now have 22 cars on the grid, so instead of 5 cars exiting after Q1 and Q2, we will have 6 being eliminated. That still leaves 10 for the pole shootout in Q3.

The other notable change is in the timings - Q3 now gets an extra minute and lasts for 13 rather than 12.

