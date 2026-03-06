He's here? Lewis Hamilton's new race engineer snapped at Australian Grand Prix

Change your timezone:

The man tipped to become Lewis Hamilton's new F1 race engineer has been spotted in the Australian Grand Prix paddock.

Cedric Michel-Grosjean has reportedly been parachuted in from McLaren and his period of gardening leave may be over.

A couple of pictures of Michel-Grosjean in Ferrari gear at the Australian Grand Prix have been circulating around social media, with The Times corroborating that the Frenchman is with the team in Melbourne, and that his gardening leave is over.

Article continues under video

He won't, however, be jumping straight onto the radio this weekend. The team is said to be taking their time to integrate him, with Carlo Santi in place as an interim race engineer for the seven-time world champion.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton AND Fernando Alonso tipped to retire in 2026

Who is Lewis Hamilton's new race engineer?

The catty radio messages started as early as the sixth race of the season in Miami, with Hamilton's infamous 'tea break' jab, and sarcastically asking if he should let Carlos Sainz past.

Only time will tell whether Michel-Grosjean and Hamilton gel better than Hamilton and Adami, with the Frenchman's lack of experience as a race engineer providing precious few data points to extrapolate from about his style.

His last role at the end of his near decade-long stint at McLaren saw him working closely with Oscar Piastri last year as lead trackside performance engineer.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton retirement verdict revealed by F1 insider

Related