F1 on Apple TV: 2026 Presenter lineup and how to watch for FREE

All the details you need as the first race of the season approaches

F1 is back, like you've never seen it before. That isn't just because there's a whole raft of rule changes upending the sport though, it's also because there's a brand new broadcaster.

Well...sort of. Apple TV have bought the broadcast rights in the US, but they're not actually putting on their own production. Instead, American viewers get the best of both worlds – a choice of commentary teams.

ESPN typically took the Sky Sports broadcast feed for their own coverage until Apple outbid them for the new rights cycle, but viewers can now choose between the Sky Sports crew and the F1 TV feed, their 'main' feed.

There are also onboard cameras for all 22 cars (consider investing in some motion sickness medication if you're going to go onboard with an Aston Martin this weekend), a data tracker and a track map.

Who are Apple TV's F1 presenters?

Alex Jacques will remain on race commentary with former F1 driver Jolyon Palmer, with Ruth Buscombe, David Coulthard, Davide Valsecchi, Alex Brundle, and Sam Collins all contributing.

There are a couple of new additions though – namely Juan Pablo Montoya (one of the very few drivers to win races in F1, IndyCar and NASCAR) and presenter Betty Glover.

On the Sky Sports side, Martin Brundle, Jenson Button, Nico Rosberg, Jacques Villeneuve, Naomi Schiff, Bernie Collins, Karun Chandhok, Jamie Chadwick and Anthony Davidson will all return as Sky's resident experts.

Presenters Simon Lazenby, Natalie Pinkham, Ted Kravitz, Rachel Brookes and Craig Slater will also resume their duties in 2026, while the commentary booth will once again belong to David Croft and Harry Benjamin.

How to watch the Australian Grand Prix for free

Not sure if you're ready to fork out the money for Apple TV, and want to give this weekend a test-run? Well good news – you can sign up for a seven-day free trial here and watch the first race of the season for nothing!

There will be other opportunities to watch some of the action without spending a thing as the season goes on, with Yahoo Sports partnering up to show selected practice and qualifying sessions on its own platforms, starting from the Miami Grand Prix.

Apple also has a deal with free streaming service Tubi for exclusive live altcasts for multiple races in 2026, although the races are yet to be named.

