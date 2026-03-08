F1 Results Today: Australian Grand Prix - Russell takes famous win after Piastri crashes BEFORE start
The full F1 results and times from the 2026 Australian Grand Prix
Title favorite George Russell won the Australian Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday, but he could've been pushed much harder if not for some baffling Ferrari strategy calls.
His Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli took second ahead of the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, but hometown driver Oscar Piastri had the nightmare of all nightmare afternoons, crashing on his way to the grid and failing to even start the race.
His team-mate and reigning champion Lando Norris finished down in fifth, the best part of a minute down on Russell, after holding off Max Verstappen in the closing laps.
Leclerc used the lightning getaway speed of his Ferrari to launch from fourth to first off the line and down to the first corner, taking the lead of the race from the presumptive title favorite.
The pair passed and re-passed each other in a thrilling first dozen laps, trailed by the second Ferrari of Lewis Hamilton, before Isack Hadjar's Red Bull stopped on track with a mechanical issue to trigger a virtual safety car.
Leclerc and Hamilton ended up going about 15 laps deeper on their medium tyres than the Mercedes pair, setting up a substantial offset for them to spent the second half of the race trying to patiently reel in the Silver Arrows.
As it turned out, the Mercedes' hard tyres held on far better than expected, keeping Russell cruising to the chequered flag in a manner much more relaxed than he may have been if Ferrari had played their strategies differently.
As for the weekend's most morbidly fascinating story? The Aston Martins of Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso were eventually classified 17th and 18th respectively, each disappearing into the garage for extended periods before coming back out again to get back some of the crucial on-track running they've missed through testing and the weekend's practice sessions.
F1 Results: Australian Grand Prix 2026
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|WINNER
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+2.974s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+15.519s
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+16.144s
|5
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+51.741s
|6
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+54.617s
|7
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1 lap
|8
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|+1 lap
|9
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|+1 lap
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1 lap
|11
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1 lap
|12
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+1 lap
|13
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1 lap
|14
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+2 laps
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+2 laps
|16
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|+3 laps
|17
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+15 laps
|18
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|DNF
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|DNF
|20
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|DNF
|21
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|DNS
|22
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|DNS
