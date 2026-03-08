close global

F1 Results Today: Australian Grand Prix - Russell takes famous win after Piastri crashes BEFORE start

F1 Results Today: Australian Grand Prix - Russell takes famous win after Piastri crashes BEFORE start

The full F1 results and times from the 2026 Australian Grand Prix

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Title favorite George Russell won the Australian Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday, but he could've been pushed much harder if not for some baffling Ferrari strategy calls.

His Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli took second ahead of the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, but hometown driver Oscar Piastri had the nightmare of all nightmare afternoons, crashing on his way to the grid and failing to even start the race.

His team-mate and reigning champion Lando Norris finished down in fifth, the best part of a minute down on Russell, after holding off Max Verstappen in the closing laps.

Leclerc used the lightning getaway speed of his Ferrari to launch from fourth to first off the line and down to the first corner, taking the lead of the race from the presumptive title favorite.

The pair passed and re-passed each other in a thrilling first dozen laps, trailed by the second Ferrari of Lewis Hamilton, before Isack Hadjar's Red Bull stopped on track with a mechanical issue to trigger a virtual safety car.

Leclerc and Hamilton ended up going about 15 laps deeper on their medium tyres than the Mercedes pair, setting up a substantial offset for them to spent the second half of the race trying to patiently reel in the Silver Arrows.

As it turned out, the Mercedes' hard tyres held on far better than expected, keeping Russell cruising to the chequered flag in a manner much more relaxed than he may have been if Ferrari had played their strategies differently.

As for the weekend's most morbidly fascinating story? The Aston Martins of Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso were eventually classified 17th and 18th respectively, each disappearing into the garage for extended periods before coming back out again to get back some of the crucial on-track running they've missed through testing and the weekend's practice sessions.

F1 Results: Australian Grand Prix 2026

Australian Grand Prix results
Position Driver Team Gap
1George RussellMercedesWINNER
2Kimi AntonelliMercedes+2.974s
3Charles LeclercFerrari+15.519s
4Lewis HamiltonFerrari+16.144s
5Lando NorrisMcLaren+51.741s
6Max VerstappenRed Bull+54.617s
7Oliver BearmanHaas+1 lap
8Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls+1 lap
9Gabriel BortoletoAudi+1 lap
10Pierre GaslyAlpine+1 lap
11Esteban OconHaas+1 lap
12Alex AlbonWilliams+1 lap
13Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1 lap
14Franco ColapintoAlpine+2 laps
15Carlos SainzWilliams+2 laps
16Sergio PerezCadillac+3 laps
17Lance StrollAston Martin+15 laps
18Fernando AlonsoAston MartinDNF
19Valtteri BottasCadillacDNF
20Isack HadjarRed BullDNF
21Oscar PiastriMcLarenDNS
22Nico HulkenbergAudiDNS

