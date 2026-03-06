Danica Patrick breaks silence on Sky Sports F1 exit

Change your timezone:

Danica Patrick has broken her silence on her exit from Sky Sports as an F1 pundit and commentator.

The former NASCAR and IndyCar driver was absent when Sky Sports announced their full commentary and pundit lineup on Wednesday, with it being confirmed she would no longer work for the UK broadcaster.

Patrick's sharp turn into hard-line conservatism in recent years had some speculating that her increasingly controversial views had been the reason behind her departure after five years with Sky, but she told the AP this week that the choice had been her own.

Article continues under video

She called the role 'more work than being a driver' in many ways, adding that she had made the call to Sky chiefs at the end of the 2025 season to end their association, to make more time for 'other projects and interests'.

READ MORE: Christian Horner F1 return 'could happen quickly'

Patrick: I learned a lot about F1

“I am building a new company. I am also new to a couple of boards with big plans, and very busy punishing myself by learning new sports like tennis, golf, and skiing.”

On the eve of the new season, Patrick said: “I had an amazing time with the Sky Sports team. They were the reason I did it for so long. It was a lot of work – more than being a driver in many ways during a race weekend – especially in terms of time commitment at the track. However, as a group, we made it fun. I also learned a lot about F1 and the drivers and became a much bigger fan, so that was fun too.

“The sport of F1 is very entertaining. My favorite part is the team principals. They understand the assignment of good television while obviously being incredible at running race teams.”

READ MORE: McLaren land $12 million legal win in star driver contract battle

Related