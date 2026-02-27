Change your timezone:

The dramatic downfall of former Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner is set to take center stage, charting how his F1 reign collapsed — and how wife Geri Halliwell allegedly foresaw trouble ahead.

Within hours, fans worldwide will be able to stream the latest season of Drive to Survive, with Friday February 27 marking the show’s highly anticipated return. As ever, the new installment promises no shortage of jaw-dropping, popcorn-worthy moments.

Horner’s shock dismissal in July 2025 was always expected to dominate the narrative — and it does. The series reportedly dives deep into the tensions, power struggles and personal dynamics that ultimately led to one of the most explosive exits the F1 paddock has ever seen.

If you want a recommendation, head straight for Episode 4 - beautifully titled ‘The Bull With No Horns’.

It’s 37 minutes of scripted agony for the 52-year-old Horner, from the early-season sacking of new driver Liam Lawson to the disaster in Austria which eventually proved to be the final straw.

Liam Lawson fired, it started with a miss

Bad things started to happen almost immediately for Horner and Red Bull in 2025, with Lawson being fired and relegated back to Racing Bulls after just two races.

DtS had plenty of time to work out how they wanted to deliver this storyline, from the New Zealander’s pain at his dismissal to his renaissance and 6th place in Austria as replacement Yuki Tsunoda trailed home last.

It could not have been more brutal for Horner - the guy you fired is doing just great now. The guy you hired to replace him, is absolutely not.

’The diva’ won’t play ball, and Verstappen struggles

It wasn’t just about the team and Horner in 2025, it was also about the car for Red Bull. A troublesome beast which just would not do what Max Verstappen wanted.

By the time the summer break arrived the four-time world champion was more than 100 points off the pace, and any dreams of retaining the title were all but gone.

It’s agony in HD for Horner as he describes the car as ‘a diva’, admitting it just refuses to do what the team wants it to do.

’The cunning fox’, enter Marko

Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko is always a central character in any Red Bull story, cutting a fascinating figure as DtS ramps up the pressure on Horner.

We see him admitting that he is worried and fearing Verstappen COULD leave the team, before Horner delivers a telling response when told the 82-year-old Austrian is now doing media interviews.

“Helmut, he’s a cunning old fox. He will use the media to assert pressure. Sometimes it’s very helpful.”

Former Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko

The dad (Jos)

The other central characters in this epic storyline of course are the Verstappens - superstar driver Max and his dad Jos.

We see Max batting away questions about his Red Bull future, and Horner admitting that there IS an exit clause which will determine whether he stays with the team.

We also see Toto Wolff admitting he HAS been talking to team Verstappen, and there is ‘always a chance’ that he could be at Mercedes next season.

Horner speaks honestly to Jos about his desire not to let McLaren win either of the championships in 2025, to which Jos replies “That would be a big disappointment”.

An Austrian disaster, and how the axe fell

The Austrian Grand Prix - Red Bull’s home race - proves to be the final straw. It is the ultimate embarrassment, one from which Horner will never recover.

Verstappen would be out of the race within seconds after a collision with Kimi Antonelli, while Tsunoda comes home last of the 16 finishers after a Red Bull Ring disasterclass. Meanwhile Lawson, the driver Red Bull scorned, grabs a terrific sixth.

Surely this go on, and indeed it cannot, as Horner takes up the story:

“After the Austrian Grand Prix we turned up at Silverstone where Max finished on pole but ended up finishing fifth.

“Twenty-four hours later, I was contacted to attend a meeting in London and that was where they informed me that operationally I was no longer from that moment onwards involved in the running of the Red Bull Formula 1 team.”

Geri saw it coming

Watching the Horners at home after his sacking just rams home the sadness and loss felt by the former team principal. It’s something he openly admits.

“I feel a real sense of loss and hurt. It was all rather sudden. I didn’t really get the chance to say a proper goodbye.

“I never imagined to be in this position. Of course your immediate reaction when you’re delivered a s*** sandwich like that is to say ‘f*** them’. I had something taken away from me which wasn’t my choice which was very precious to me.”

Horner then turns to his Spice Girl wife Geri Halliwell, and says: “You thought it was gonna happen. When we came back from that Austria race, I remember you sat on the bed one night and said ‘something really bad’s gonna happen'.”

Geri responds: “Said they were gonna fire you.”

F1, like showbusiness, is the most brutal of pursuits. And the pop star absolutely saw it coming.

So who does Horner blame?

While the Verstappens clearly hold significant power at Red Bull - no surprise given Max is the team’s greatest asset - Horner does not blame them for his exit.

"His father has never been my biggest fan," said Horner.

"He’s been outspoken about me. But I don’t believe the Verstappens were responsible in any way."

So why does Horner believe he was sacked? And who does he think made the decision? He does have a theory about both of those questions:

"I think this was a decision made by Oliver Mintzlaff with Helmut Marko advising from the sideline.

“I think ultimately things changed within the business, within the group. The founder died, and after Dietrich [Mateschitz]’s death, I was probably deemed to have maybe too much control.”

Related