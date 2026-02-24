Lewis Hamilton opens up on nightmare Ferrari season

Change your timezone:

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has opened up on the negative mentality that we saw last season during his first year at Ferrari.

Hamilton failed to secure a single grand prix podium in his first season at Ferrari, and finished 86 points behind Charles Leclerc, with the Brit's interviews becoming harder and harder to watch throughout the year. At one stage, after a poor qualifying performance, Hamilton even suggested that his team should replace him.

Ahead of 2026, the 41-year-old has already stated that he is 'in a much better place' and has been enjoying driving the new SF-26, as he looks to get back into championship contention.

Hamilton is currently on a run of three consecutive Q1 exits when it comes to qualifying, a run that he will want to immediately banish at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix next month.

And now, Hamilton has given his social media followers an insight into his mindset heading into the 2026 season.

"That’s a wrap on testing," Hamilton said in a post on Instagram. "It’s inspiring to watch a team pull out all the stops to build a car. It’s the most fascinating part of this job for me.

"I love this job so much and I love working with my team and driving for the fans. I’m incredibly lucky to be able to do what I do, and I’m excited for the season ahead.

"I’m re-set and refreshed. I’m not going anywhere, so stick with me. For a moment, I forgot who I was, but thanks to you and your support you’re not going to see that mindset again. I know what needs to be done. This is going to be one hell of a season. I’ve given everything to be here today. Let’s go team!"

Hamilton's poor record since 2021

Since his heartbreaking defeat to Max Verstappen at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Hamilton has not had the best of times in the sport.

The Brit has only won two grands prix across the last four full seasons, with Hamilton not being able to challenge for a championship again since that fateful 2021 season.

Those last four seasons have all been with ground effect cars, however, machines that were clearly not suited to his talents, and Hamilton will be looking to make that period just a blip in his legendary career by picking up where he left off in 2021 in 2026.

That's a big ask, however, particularly given that he is now 41 years of age, and was so vastly outperformed by Leclerc in 2025.

An eighth title will be a possibility for Hamilton if he can put in a much better performance against Leclerc, and prove that he can still cut it up against the likes of Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and George Russell for race victories.

