Max Verstappen blasts F1’s 2026 cars as his ‘least favorite ever’

Change your timezone:

Max Verstappen has doubled down on his criticism of Formula 1’s all-new 2026 machinery, calling the latest generation of cars the worst he has experienced in his career.

The four-time world champion has emerged as the most outspoken critic of the revamped regulations, particularly the new power units that rely far more heavily on electrical energy. The systems require drivers to carefully manage battery deployment and recovery throughout a lap, fundamentally changing the way the cars are driven.

That shift is expected to make lift-and-coast techniques far more common — especially in qualifying — as drivers look to conserve energy and maximize deployment on straights. The potential trade-off? Slower overall lap times, a prospect that has only fueled Verstappen’s frustration with F1’s new direction.

For Verstappen, racing in such a manner isn't his idea of fun, and recently made headlines with the catchy phrase 'it's like Formula E on steroids.'

Other drivers have been complimentary of the new cars, with reigning champion Lando Norris instead arguing they are 'a lot of fun' and that 'any driver can go and find something else to do. It's not like he has to be here or any driver has to be here.'

Verstappen: Drivers will be managers in 2026

Schiff asked Verstappen, out of all the F1 eras he had raced in whether the 2026 was his favourite, to which the Dutchman laughed and responded that it was the exact opposite.

"I would say least favourite, because the word that you can use for the whole year will be management," Verstappen explained.

"At the end of the day when you go into competition, you will always do the best you can with what you have because it's the same for everyone. Sometimes things can be more enjoyable than others, and for me, personally, it's not so enjoyable.

"But I do know when I sit in the car, I will give it my best because of the people who have designed the car and the engine this year, which has been incredible to witness how these guys have started from zero and have given us a power unit that is running well, we don't have issues.

"Is it fast enough? I have no idea we have to wait and see. But honestly, it's incredible to work with all these great people and for me to then say it's the least enjoyable, it's not very nice, but I also want to say that I know when I sit in the car, I will always give it my very best. It's not pure Formula 1, if anything I could tell you it's more like Formula E on steroids!"

Related