Lewis Hamilton just provided the funniest ever F1 testing moment
It’s an unspoken (and fairly obvious) truth about anyone who covers sports: we like to be right. It’s equally true that we’re… often not.
Most people learn to live with that. But not everyone is proven wrong quite as quickly, completely, and hilariously as F1 technical expert Sam Collins was during pre-season testing in Bahrain this week.
We’ve got a lot of affection for Sam on these pages (and honestly, he probably should have been right — this really isn’t his fault), but a clip of him at the end of the pit lane in Bahrain was simply impossible to ignore. Armando Iannucci himself couldn’t have written a better punchline.
A little bit of background: the design of the new power units means that a number of cars need to rev up hard for an extended period in order to jump off the line properly – with the potential to leave some drivers stranded on the grid if they can't get their turbos spooled up in time.
Never do live TV with children, animals...or Ferraris
The No. 44 car then proceeded to rev its V6 engine for the best part of 25 seconds before disappearing in a squeal of wheelspin. The camera then panned back to Collins, who looked like a small child who just found out his dog ate his birthday cake.
It's a tough gig, live TV.
