Aston Martin take over Times Square in Cadillac F1 rivalry

Aston Martin and Cadillac appear to be in a battle for Times Square when it comes to advertising their 2026 car launches.

Cadillac currently have a big advertising screen up in the iconic location, which is 'frozen' and slowly 'thawing' to eventually reveal their challenger for the 2026 season, in sync with an advert that is going out during half-time of Super Bowl LX on Sunday evening.

But it now seems as though Aston Martin are attempting to overshadow that well-timed 2026 car launch, with the Silverstone-based outfit getting ready for their own car unveiling on Monday, February 9.

To advertise their car launch - which is being broadcast via their TikTok channel live from Saudi Arabia - Aston Martin have taken over Times Square with a huge advertisement, featuring the face of design legend Adrian Newey and drivers Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso.

The advertisement details the date and time of the Aston Martin season launch, and was posted on the team's Instagram account with the caption: "At the centre of it all. Lighting up Times Square, by design."

How to watch Cadillac's F1 2026 car launch live

That game kicks off at 6:30pm ET live on NBC and Peacock, so the car launch could be anywhere from around 8-9:30pm, depending on the game, so don't go and make some Super Bowl food at half-time if you don't want to miss the launch!

Alternatively, follow this link to Cadillac's YouTube channel and keep an eye on their various social media pages, where they will likely be showing off the new car after their Super Bowl advert has run.

