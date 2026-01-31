close global

Daniel Ricciardo reflects on adjusting to retirement

Sam Cook
Daniel Ricciardo has discussed how he adjusted to life after his F1 retirement.

Since leaving F1, Ricciardo has been appointed global ambassador for Ford Racing, who have recently started their partnership with his old F1 team Red Bull Racing, helping the Milton Keynes-based outfit as they begin a new era of power unit production.

Although he has said in the past that his role with have nothing to do with Ford and Red Bull's F1 partnership, Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies has hinted that the Aussie fan favourite may be back in the paddock at some point.

Now, Ricciardo himself has suggested that he does have 'some involvement' with Ford Racing's F1 exploits, while talking about his new role and life outside of racing.

Asked what the most exciting part of Ford’s F1 return was, Ricciardo said in an interview with GQ Sports: "Bringing back some history and American passion. And I get to be involved outside but with some involvement, if that makes sense."

"It took me a little while to adjust from retirement but now I am finding, let’s say, my pace and my happiness.

"With Ford and being the ambassador for them, it’s a way to still stay in racing, in motorsport, in the automotive world, but without the pressure I put on myself for many years. So that’s a nice balance that I’m very happy with."

Ricciardo's Ford Racing role

Since becoming Ford Racing ambassador back in September, Ricciardo has thrown himself into many events across the racing calendar.

Ricciardo recently got back behind the wheel of a Ford Raptor at the 2025 Raptor Rally, vlogging the event with Ford and taking to Lake Havasu in the Raptor.

He has regularly been seen across their social channels, and at various events, with F1 fans hoping that this will lead to a reunion with the Red Bull team in the paddock at a grand prix weekend in 2026.

Ricciardo recently posted a highlights montage on Instagram of his Ford Raptor adventure, saying: "Pure freedom and fun in the desert at Raptor Rally!

"Getting to jump the Ford F-150 Raptor through the sand in Lake Havasu was a blast."

