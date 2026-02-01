Jack Doohan full-time racing seat falls through in another career blow

Change your timezone:

Former F1 star Jack Doohan has not been given a full-time racing seat in Super Formula, despite rumours suggesting he was a shoo-in.

Australian racer Doohan was dropped by Alpine after just six race weekends in F1, before sitting the rest of the 2025 season out.

After the 2025 season, Doohan was then revealed to be leaving Alpine's driver setup altogether, and has been looking around for other racing opportunities.

Following that F1 disappointment and a subsequent dropping from the Alpine setup altogether, Doohan completed a post-season test in Super Formula with the Kondo Racing team at the Suzuka Circuit, although he struggled, crashing out at the same corner in all three days of the test.

However, the Australian was still expected to be given a full-time seat in the series for 2026, with Kondo Racing believed to be the team that would give him that opportunity.

What next for Jack Doohan?

Doohan's Kondo Racing move was set to potentially open a door back into F1, with Kondo's Toyota links meaning that he was being linked with a reserve driver role at Haas, who are also partnered with Toyota.

That Super Formula seat may also have reinvigorated his racing career, with a title battle in the series working wonders for both Liam Lawson and Ayumu Iwasa in recent years.

Instead, the 23-year-old Aussie will be shopping around for his next move once again, with limited options now available with most series' 2026 season fast approaching.

