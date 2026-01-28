F1 team cancel 2026 car launch
Williams’ preparations for the 2026 season have not unfolded as expected, with the team missing the opening Formula 1 test in Barcelona and it now seems that their car launch plans have also changed.
Although the team revealed their distinctive ‘Flow State’ livery for testing, Williams announced ahead of the week-long Barcelona shakedown, scheduled from Monday, January 26 to Friday, January 30, that they would not be taking part in the five-day session.
In a team statement, Williams said: "Atlassian Williams F1 Team has taken the decision not to participate in next week’s shakedown test in Barcelona following delays in the FW48 programme as we continue to push for maximum car performance.
"The team will instead conduct a series of tests including a VTT programme next week with the 2026 car to prepare for the first official test in Bahrain and the first race of the season in Melbourne.
"We are looking forward to getting on track in the coming weeks and want to thank all our fans for your continued support – there is a lot to look forward to together in 2026."
Williams car launch scaled back
Still, at least Williams had their car launch to look forward to on February 3 at their Grove base...until today.
Another report has claimed that their in-person 2026 car launch will in fact be scaled back to a virtual one, with the date remaining the same.
According to journalist Thomas Maher, 'Williams' planned physical launch of its new livery on Feb 3rd at its factory has been changed into a virtual-only event, set for the same date.'
