Lewis Hamilton beams as Ferrari reveals 2026 Formula 1 challenger

Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton looked upbeat about his future at Ferrari during the team’s recent unveiling of their 2026 car.

Following a shorter-than-usual offseason, Hamilton and teammate Charles Leclerc are now fully focused on preparations for pre-season testing, which kicks off behind closed doors in Barcelona on January 26.

Before heading to the track with the other 10 F1 teams at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Hamilton and Leclerc visited the Ferrari garage to hear the SF-26 engine fired up for the very first time.

This year will see the introduction of a new era of power units in F1 in line with the introduction of the new regulations cycle, which begins in 2026 and will last until the end of 2030.

F1's 2026 engines will see a shift to relying on electrical energy much more as the hybrid moves towards a 50/50 power split and features a battery component (the MGU-K) which will generate a whopping 350kW, as the previously used MGU-H has been scrapped altogether.

Is Hamilton happy with the SF-26?

In a video posted to Ferrari's official social channels, the team revealed the roaring sound of their 2026 engine for the first time as Hamilton and Leclerc watched on.

Of course there is the possibility that Hamilton may have been smiling simply thinking about his prospects of improvement this season with a new race engineer by his side.

On Friday it was announced that Hamilton's 2025 engineer Riccardo Adami would be stepping down from the role in 2026, instead moving to a position of Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy and Test Previous Cars Manager.

Since Hamilton's move to Maranello it was clear that the dynamic between the duo was not functioning and often resulted in many heated exchanges over team radio during a race.

A replacement for 2026 has not yet been announced but making the right decision will be crucial to ensure Hamilton gets off one the right foot with his new engineer as they adapt to the new regulations together.

