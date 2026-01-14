Max Verstappen eyes up senior management position outside of F1

Change your timezone:

Max Verstappen has hinted that he could move into a team principal role in the future once his F1 career comes to an end.

Although only 28, Verstappen has now indicated that his time in the sport may be shorter than expected, particularly if F1 keeps up its demanding race calendar.

The Dutch star has already claimed four world titles and secured his place among the sport’s greats, ranking third on the all-time list for race wins. He has also made it clear that he has no desire to compete in Formula 1 for as long as drivers such as Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso.

Now, Verstappen has suggested that he may find himself in a team principal role in the future, but in a different racing series.

Verstappen already owns a GT racing team in Verstappen.com Racing, who claimed GT World Challenge Europe Gold Cup success in 2025.

"I'm 28 now and have a contract with Red Bull until 2028," he told Blick. "I intend to fulfil it. At this point, I'm ruling out a team change. It's a shame that I won't have my friend and mentor Helmut Marko by my side in 2026, I'll miss him."

How long will Verstappen race in F1?

Verstappen is contracted at Red Bull until 2028, but it's thought he will wait to see which team has mastered the regulation changes in the 2026 season before making any decisions on his future.

His next career move is set to be crucial, and is likely going to be the difference between him staying on four world championships like Sebastian Vettel, or going on to challenge Michael Schumacher and Hamilton's record seven titles.

In a recent interview, the champion suggested that he may only race in the sport for another five seasons, if the calendar remains as demanding as it currently is.

"I don't see myself driving in Formula 1 until I'm 44, let alone with 24 races per season," he told Viaplay in an end of season interview. "Even being in F1 at 34 would be too much."

Verstappen is known to have many passions outside of F1, including GT racing and sim racing, and he also has a young family at home.

