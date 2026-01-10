FIA confirm meeting after alleged Mercedes and Red Bull loophole fears

Change your timezone:

A meeting has been confirmed by the FIA surrounding an alleged loophole found in the new 2026 regulations by Mercedes and Red Bull.

Mercedes and Red Bull have been reported in the off-season to have found a loophole linked with geometric compression ratios within the new power units. Geometric compression ratio rules are changing for the 2026 season, from 18:1 last year down to 16:1.

According to German media, Mercedes and Red Bull had allegedly uncovered a trick that would allow the geometric compression ratio to be 16:1 when the car is static, but move up to the previously allowed 18:1 ratio during the course of a lap.

That report also suggested that the other power unit suppliers on the grid had asked the FIA for complete clarity on the rules, with the FIA then confirming that they had shut down a different loophole in the regulations surrounding the fuel-flow meter.

Now, an FIA spokesperson has confirmed to Motorsport.com that a meeting will take place on January 22, and will cover the supposed loophole being allegedly exploited by Mercedes and Red Bull, and whether that design trick should be banned.

"As is customary with the introduction of new regulations, discussions on the 2026 iteration covering power unit and chassis are ongoing," an FIA spokesperson told Motorsport.com.

"The meeting planned for 22 January is between technical experts. As always, the FIA assesses the situation in order to make sure the regulations are understood and applied in the same manner between all the participants."

What are the new power unit regulations?

While a lot of the drama in the off-season has been focused on geometric compression rates, there is plenty for F1 fans to get excited about the new F1 power units coming to the sport in 2026.

Earlier this week, Audi became the first team to take a 2026 car out on track, and fans were getting excited on social media about the noise of the new power units.

The hybrid engines will still be 1.6-litre V6 turbos, but they will have a much greater emphasis on electrical energy. In fact, electrical power is being tripled, so that there is a 50-50 split between electric and the internal combustion engine.

What's more, that internal combustion engine side of things can be powered by 100 per cent sustainable fuels, bringing F1 into line with their own goal of wanting to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.

The car’s Energy Recovery System (ERS) will also be able to recharge the battery with twice as much energy per lap as in 2025, as F1 says goodbye to the MGU-H.

