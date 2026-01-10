How Christian Horner F1 return could be blocked by Mercedes boss Toto Wolff

Change your timezone:

Former Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner is looking for a return to F1, but could Toto Wolff be the man to block him?

Horner has been out of the sport since July last year, when Red Bull sacked him from the role that he had held for 20 years, and he has since been linked with moves to Alpine, Haas and Ferrari.

However, earlier this week it was confirmed that the Brit would not be able to complete a partial takeover at Alpine until at least September, while Ferrari seems like a long shot for Horner.

Alpine are still without a full-time team principal, with Flavio Briatore and Steve Nielsen taking over the leadership of the team in the short term.

But Horner - who won six constructors' championships as team principal at Red Bull during his time there - could also be facing a Wolff-shaped barrier to his return to F1, according to reports.

OE24 has suggested that Wolff will have a say on whether or not Horner can take over at Alpine, because of his team's close relationship with Alpine.

What other options are there for a Horner return?

If the proposed Alpine move does not materialise, then Horner will still likely look for an F1 return but with another team.

Ferrari have been linked with a move for the Brit, with current team principal Fred Vasseur's position understood to be under threat should the team fail to make gains in 2026.

Meanwhile, Haas are another surprise option for Horner, particularly if he is wanting more of a team ownership role.

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu revealed last year that initial talks had taken place with Horner, but that nothing more had materialised in terms of further discussions.

