Christian Horner F1 comeback hits stumbling block

Christian Horner's F1 comeback has hit a stumbling block as a deadline for an Alpine stake sale has been revealed.

After 20 years at the helm of Red Bull, Horner was axed last summer and replaced by Laurent Mekies.

Horner has been linked to most F1 teams for a potential return, but none so strongly as Alpine, with Dutch publication De Telegraaf revealing that the former team principal was in talks to purchase a stake in the Enstone-based outfit.

The Brit is reportedly eyeing up Otro Capital's 24 per cent share, but a recent report for Sport1 suggests this process could be delayed.

Will a Horner return have to wait?

Sport1 claims that Alpine doesn't intend to make a decision on a potential sale of its stake until September 2026, by which point the upcoming season will have reached more than half of its distance.

Horner's long-standing rivalry with Mercedes team principal and part-owner Toto Wolff was cited as the reason for this; but, alternatively, Horner maintains good relations and a friendship with de-facto Alpine team principal Flavio Briatore.

Otro Capital's shares in Alpine were acquired in 2023, and were then worth around €200 million, which will likely have doubled in value by then.

