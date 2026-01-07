Daniel Ricciardo reunion teased with Max Verstappen
Daniel Ricciardo reunion teased with Max Verstappen
Ford has offered a first glimpse of its 2026 campaign, releasing a teaser video that features Daniel Ricciardo alongside Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar, sparking excitement among fans.
Verstappen, a four-time Formula 1 world champion, will be joined by Hadjar in Red Bull’s driver line-up for 2026 as the team begins a new chapter under the leadership of incoming team principal Laurent Mekies.
The 2026 season also ushers in sweeping technical changes across Formula 1. As part of this shift, Red Bull will end its long-standing engine partnership with Honda and instead produce its own power units in collaboration with Ford.
Former Red Bull F1 fan favourite Ricciardo has recently started a new role as global ambassador for Ford Racing, although he has confirmed that he will not be involved in the new power unit partnership between Ford and Red Bull powertrains.
Nonetheless, Ricciardo is the star of Ford Racing's recent teaser video dropped on social media that advertises their 2026 season launch, an event that is taking place on January 15 in Michigan.
And for that reason, Verstappen featured in the teaser video too, suggesting that the Dutchman could well be at Ford Racing's 2026 launch party alongside his former team-mate Ricciardo.
One user got very excited about the prospect, saying: "OH MY GOD MAXIEL REUNION?!!"
Another user commented: "Oh! Daniel and Max!", while one fan asked: "Uh. How do I get an invite?"
Ford Racing's initial post teasing the January 15 extravaganza read: "All of Ford Racing, in Michigan Central Station, for one night."
Ricciardo's new role
Ricciardo was axed from F1 back in September 2024, and at first appeared to just be enjoying his time away from racing.
However, earlier this year, the Australian revealed his new role with Ford Racing as a global ambassador, and he has since been seen across their social channels, and at various events in the racing calendar.
Ricciardo recently got back behind the wheel of a Ford Raptor at the 2025 Raptor Rally, vlogging the event with Ford and taking to Lake Havasu in the Raptor.
Ricciardo posted a highlights montage of the exhilarating event on Instagram, with an accompanying caption which read: "Pure freedom and fun in the desert at Raptor Rally!
"Getting to jump the Ford F-150 Raptor through the sand in Lake Havasu was a blast."
Related
Latest News
Lewis Hamilton linked to possible Ferrari exit amid Horner rumours
- Yesterday 23:59
McLaren boss confesses to ‘poison' cookie mind games
- Yesterday 22:00
Daniel Ricciardo reunion teased with Max Verstappen
- Yesterday 20:00
Sergio Perez speaks out on Max Verstappen issue at Red Bull
- Yesterday 18:00
Ferrari plans double-car strategy for early 2026 races
- January 6, 2026 23:00
Yes, the new F1 cars actually come with hazard lights
- January 6, 2026 21:00
Most read
Christian Horner linked with full takeover ambitions at F1 team
- 29 december
Lewis Hamilton exit least of Ferrari worries: Here's how nightmare could get worse
- 1 january
How worried is Red Bull about Max Verstappen’s exit clause? Boss responds
- 28 december
NASCAR driver and commentator posts vacation photo of trip to 'Holy Land'
- 28 december
F1 champion Max Verstappen compared to legendary Michael Schumacher
- 4 january
NASCAR champion Kyle Larson scoops another 2025 trophy
- 21 december