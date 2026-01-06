F1 film scores big win at Critics Choice Awards

Change your timezone:

F1, the blockbuster film released in summer 2025 and co-produced by Lewis Hamilton, enjoyed major success at this year’s Critics Choice Awards.

The ceremony took place on January 4, marking the start of the awards season and building momentum toward the Oscars, which are scheduled for March 15 — coinciding with the same weekend as Formula 1’s Chinese Grand Prix.

While the film has yet to receive an official nomination for the 98th Academy Awards, it has been shortlisted in multiple categories. These include cinematography, original score, sound, and visual effects, keeping it firmly in contention later this year.

After featuring on the star-studded soundtrack, British pop star Ed Sheeran has also had his contribution to the movie's soundtrack recognised, with 'Drive' shortlisted in the original song category.

And the blockbuster has carried its success from last year into 2026 after taking home two wins at the Critics Choice Awards.

Which categories did the F1 movie win at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards?

Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta and Gareth John were all winners after F1 took home the prize for Best Sound, and Stephen Mirrione was to thank for the blockbuster's victory in the Best Editing category.

Fans were divided last summer over the representation of women in F1 and though the film faced mixed reviews, F1 impressed fans by replicating the realistic soundscape which can often make or break a motorsport movie.

Now, director Joseph Kosinski and Hamilton and his fellow producers await the rest of awards season to see how many prizes they can rack up for the production's state-of-the-art filmmaking.

