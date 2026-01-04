Haas linked with swoop for axed F1 star

Change your timezone:

Haas F1 team have been rumoured to be making a move for former Alpine star Jack Doohan.

The Australian driver was sacked just six races into his rookie season in F1 in 2025, being replaced by Franco Colapinto.

Doohan then opted to step back from racing for the full 2025 season, not competing in any racing series.

Following the end of the season, however, the 22-year-old was seen taking part in a post-season Super Formula test in Suzuka, and Doohan experienced a torrid time at the home of the Japanese Grand Prix.

Nonetheless, Doohan is fully expected to land a full-time seat in Super Formula with Kondo Racing for 2026, a team that are supported by Toyota.

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu has been strong in his opinions that Toyota should not meddle in Haas' driver lineup, but a reserve driver role could work out well for all parties.

Still only 22, Doohan will likely not want to give up on his dream of competing in F1, and will have one eye on a 2027 return.

Mounting a serious challenge for the Super Formula championship next year, something which greatly helped Liam Lawson's cause back in 2023, will be vital for Doohan's future.

What happened on Jack Doohan's Super Formula debut?

Doohan competed in the post-season Super Formula test with Kondo Racing, but found immense difficulty in navigating one particular corner at the circuit.

The Degner curves at the famous track are notoriously difficult to navigate, and Doohan crashed out at Degner 1 on all three days of the test.

Day one saw him spin and collide with the barriers with the rear of his car, and day two saw him go straight off the track and into the barriers with the front of his Super Formula machinery.

On day three, another incident saw the 22-year-old take too much of the kerb and veer off into the gravel, eventually crashing straight into the barriers.

On all three occasions, Doohan was ok, but it was quite embarrassing for the young driver as he attempted to impress Super Formula teams.

