F1 2026 season tipped to be Lewis Hamilton's 'last'

F1 2026 season tipped to be Lewis Hamilton's 'last'

Kerry Violet
Lewis Hamilton's F1 future could all depend on 2026 with the upcoming season predicted to be his last if he is uncompetitive.

The seven-time world champion's Ferrari career has seen little success thus far, only having a sprint race win in China to celebrate.

Hamilton was once the epitome of success in F1 with the Silver Arrows instead found himself unable to make a single grand prix podium appearance in red, at times seeming as if he could throw in the towel at any minute.

Hamilton's race weekend media interviews became increasingly curt and when he did find the words to describe his struggles, they offered no sign of hope for the future.

During the penultimate race weekend of 2025, the 40-year-old even said he was not looking forward to the upcoming season with the Scuderia.

Will 2026 be Hamilton's last year in F1?

Asked if he thought Hamilton could still turn things around in 2026, the former Haas team principal replied: “I think if Ferrari has a good car next season, it could work out. We mustn't forget that he has a very good teammate in Charles Leclerc. He made it onto the podium a few times, but didn't win any races either.

"With this car, however, the podium was already a decent achievement."

Turning his attention to the new regulations, Steiner added: "If they are more competitive next season, Lewis will be able to motivate himself again.

"But if things continue like this, next season will certainly be his last in Formula 1.

"He's definitely not going to put himself through that again. The situation is very difficult for him, as you can see in every interview. So it will be a decisive season for him.”

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton retirement verdict revealed by F1 insider

