FIA change F1 rules after red flag drama in 2025

Change your timezone:

The FIA have introduced a new F1 rule after controversy over a red flag and a deleted lap time in 2025.

At Imola last year, Q2 was delayed by 25 minutes after Haas star Ollie Bearman had his final lap in Q1 deleted.

Race control claimed he had failed to post the time before red flags were deployed due to a crash from Alpine driver Franco Colapinto, but Bearman's Haas team disagreed with the ruling.

Haas pushed the FIA for a more detailed explanation on the decision to ensure the correct drivers had progressed to Q2, and later released a statement which read: "After discussions last night with the FIA, we have subsequently asked for further written clarification on the decision making concerning Ollie Bearman’s final Q1 lap in order for us to review more comprehensively.

“We similarly asked what measures the FIA / Race Control can put in place moving forward to ensure that this situation is avoided in the future to the benefit of F1."

What have the FIA said about 2026 qualifying rule?

In order to avoid a repeat of this issue in 2026, the FIA have included a new clause in the International Sporting Code which clarifies that no lap time will be counted if it was completed after a red flag was first displayed.

The new rule now reads: “Where an automobile crosses the control line to complete a lap after the red flag has been displayed: (a) that lap time shall not be considered valid; (b) the moment of first display shall be determined by the official timekeeping system or, where this is not available or not synchronised, as jointly confirmed by the race director or clerk of the course and the chief timekeeper; (c) if a lap time is nevertheless recorded after the first display of the red flag, the stewards shall delete that lap time.”

“This provision applies to all practice sessions, qualifying sessions and races."

Bearman slammed the FIA after his fastest qualifying lap was deleted, forcing him to line up for the Emilia-Romagna GP in P19.

The Haas driver maintained that he wasn’t notified of the red flag until, 'quite a way after' he had crossed the line.

“We get the red light on our dash,” Bearman explained at the time. “That, for me, didn't happen until quite a way after I crossed the line. Watching the outboard video, it was clear that there was no red flag displayed when I crossed the line.

“So, I believe it's totally unfair to have [the lap] deleted. I feel like once they make a decision, even if it's wrong – even if it's clearly wrong – they're not going to turn back on it. And that seems a bit harsh.”

READ MORE: Hamilton got just one piece of advice before his Ferrari move

Related