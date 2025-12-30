close global

Lando Norris celebrated his F1 title win on the podium at the Abu Dhabi GP

F1 champion Lando Norris not allowed to keep trophies

Kerry Violet
Current Formula 1 champion Lando Norris has revealed a surprising detail, admitting that McLaren do not let him keep the trophies he wins.

Although he made his F1 debut back in 2018, Norris had to wait until the 2024 Miami Grand Prix to secure his first race victory.

The British driver has shown patience throughout his career with McLaren, the only team he has raced for in Formula 1, as they steadily evolved from a midfield contender into a front-running force.

After claiming the constructors’ title in 2024, the papaya team set their sights on achieving a double the following season. That ambition saw Norris collect a further 22 trophies in 2025, earned through a combination of race wins and podium finishes across both traditional grands prix and sprint events. But in a recent team appearance, Britain's newest champ has revealed that he doesn't get to take home the trophies from his career triumphs.

Norris earns trophy after McLaren boss defeat

Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft had the honour of handing over the winners trophy to Norris, and in doing so, enquired whether the 26-year-old would be adding it to the now well-stocked trophy cabinet at the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking.

"No!" Norris defiantly replied, before elaborating: "No, because they don't allow me to keep my trophies, this one is all mine.

"McLaren won't be getting this one," he concluded after beating the McLaren CEO's time on track by five seconds.

READ MORE: F1 champion fearful of 'hate mail' over Ferrari criticism

F1 champion Lando Norris not allowed to keep trophies
