‘Not our problem’: F1 star’s Dad gives verdict over Lewis Hamilton replacement

The father of an F1 star who was replaced at Ferrari by the legendary Lewis Hamilton has given his side of the story following the champion's first season in red.

The seven-time drivers' title holder failed to pick up a single win in a full-length race in 2025, but neither has his team-mate Charles Leclerc.

In fact, ex-Ferrari star Carlos Sainz remains the Scuderia's most recent grand prix winner despite having not raced for the Italian squad all season.

Through no fault of his own, Sainz found himself without a seat last year when it was announced Hamilton would be joining Ferrari.

After one of F1's most chaotic silly season's, Sainz eventually settled on Williams, where the Spaniard has fared better than Hamilton in 2025, claiming two podiums to the Brit's zero.

Both Sainz and his two-time World Rally champion father have refused to speak ill of Hamilton, however, Carlos Sainz Sr did speak on the issue when asked about the switch in a recent interview with El Desmarque.

"But my recommendation, and Carlos agrees, is that he focus on his own thing . This world is complicated enough without worrying about everyone else. Let people draw their own conclusions."

Was Sainz Ferrari exit a blessing in disguise?

Since leaving Ferrari, the Spaniard's career has gone from strength to strength and he now shows real promise of developing with Williams as new regulations come in for 2026.

Naturally, being Sainz's father, the rally legend claimed his son can become world champion during the interview, but admitted the car and the circumstances would have to be right to make this a reality.

"I have a lot of confidence and I want to believe so," he explained.

"It's only natural that I think that; I'm his father and I've been with him. I know the ability and the talent he has. And I think he does have the talent to achieve it.

"He has to be in the right place at the right time; everything has to align perfectly. I think he's fighting and working hard to try and achieve it."

"Unfortunately, I don't have a crystal ball and I can't know, with this radical change coming to F1, how the different teams have done their homework. It all depends on two factors: the engine and the chassis . And it's very difficult to know.

"I'd like to think that Williams will build a good car and that they'll be fighting for podiums. As things stand, they could be at the bottom, in the middle, or at the top of the standings. Logically, the stronger teams, when there's a change in regulations, have more resources and means to be higher up."

