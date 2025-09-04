Toto Wolff reveals his GOAT advice to Lewis Hamilton

Change your timezone:

Mercedes Formula 1 team principal Toto Wolff has revealed the Michael Jordan example he shared with Lewis Hamilton after an emotional outburst at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Whilst most of his debut season at Ferrari has been difficult so far, the Hungarian GP proved a particular low point for the seven-time F1 champion.

Speaking after an early exit from qualifying that weekend, Hamilton described himself as 'useless' and even called for Ferrari to sack him.

Wolff: Hamilton comments were a mistake

Speaking to the media, Mercedes chief Wolff, who has kept in contact with Hamilton following his exit from the team, called his comments a 'terrible choice', revealing the Michael Jordan example he told Hamilton to try to get him feeling more positive.

"I thought it was wrong to say that, and I told him that night and again the next day," Wolff said.

"Because he's still the GOAT. What I said to him was, 'Have you ever heard Michael Jordan say about himself that he's useless and needs to be replaced?' No!"

Wolff continued: "He's a person who shows his feelings openly, which is good, it's a fantastic trait of his: he expresses his emotions. And that's what makes him the superstar he is. He feels certain emotions and doesn't hide them.

"But that, in my opinion, was a terrible choice on his part, because it's simply not true. If he retires, he'll still be the GOAT. He'll retire and no one will ever know he was at Ferrari after all. Who cares about the Schumacher and Mercedes era? It's irrelevant to Schumacher's career, so..."

