Toto Wolff reveals his GOAT advice to Lewis Hamilton
Toto Wolff reveals his GOAT advice to Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Formula 1 team principal Toto Wolff has revealed the Michael Jordan example he shared with Lewis Hamilton after an emotional outburst at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Whilst most of his debut season at Ferrari has been difficult so far, the Hungarian GP proved a particular low point for the seven-time F1 champion.
Speaking after an early exit from qualifying that weekend, Hamilton described himself as 'useless' and even called for Ferrari to sack him.
READ MORE: F1 team boss officially shuts down any chance of Christian Horner hiring
Wolff: Hamilton comments were a mistake
Speaking to the media, Mercedes chief Wolff, who has kept in contact with Hamilton following his exit from the team, called his comments a 'terrible choice', revealing the Michael Jordan example he told Hamilton to try to get him feeling more positive.
"I thought it was wrong to say that, and I told him that night and again the next day," Wolff said.
"Because he's still the GOAT. What I said to him was, 'Have you ever heard Michael Jordan say about himself that he's useless and needs to be replaced?' No!"
Wolff continued: "He's a person who shows his feelings openly, which is good, it's a fantastic trait of his: he expresses his emotions. And that's what makes him the superstar he is. He feels certain emotions and doesn't hide them.
"But that, in my opinion, was a terrible choice on his part, because it's simply not true. If he retires, he'll still be the GOAT. He'll retire and no one will ever know he was at Ferrari after all. Who cares about the Schumacher and Mercedes era? It's irrelevant to Schumacher's career, so..."
READ MORE: IndyCar boss slams 'CLICKBAIT' story linking champion with F1 move
Related
Latest News
Toto Wolff reveals his GOAT advice to Lewis Hamilton
- 1 hour ago
Team Penske star officially signs for NEW team ahead of 2026
- 2 hours ago
Red Bull chief drops major 2026 driver lineup hint
- 3 hours ago
NASCAR great reveals the one big thing Connor Zilisch still needs to learn
- Today 15:00
Iconic NASCAR tradition faces huge threat
- Today 14:00
Team Penske star Austin Cindric confirmed for switch to foreign racing series
- Today 13:00
Most read
McLaren announce name change in massive $100m deal
- 27 august
Toto Wolff reveals his GOAT advice to Lewis Hamilton
- Vandaag 19:00
NASCAR fans get major update in TV blackout row
- 28 august
NASCAR Qualifying Results: Playoff stars dominate as Briscoe denied history
- 30 august
'Fighter' Lewis Hamilton told to stay at Ferrari
- 24 august
Piastri opens up on 'interesting dynamic' with McLaren team-mate
- 26 august