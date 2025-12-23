FIA publish official F1 2026 entry list with THREE changes confirmed

Change your timezone:

The FIA have published their official entry list for the 2026 season, which includes three F1 driver changes.

In 2026, the new regulations will alter the sport significantly, introducing smaller more agile designs and 50 per cent electrical power.

Lando Norris claimed drivers' championship success in 2025 with the dominant McLaren outfit, but it's unclear at this stage whether McLaren will be able to maintain that dominance, with a potential shake up of the competitive order on its way.

Norris' championship win, however, has led to one of three changes when it comes to the driver entry list for 2026, compared to how the grid shaped up at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

And that's because Norris has now changed his driver number to 1, the number that you're only allowed to use if you're world champion. You do not have to take the number 1, but like Max Verstappen before him, Norris has opted to ditch his number 4 from last year, and inherit Verstappen's 1.

The other change, meanwhile, sees 18-year-old Arvid Lindblad join the F1 grid using the number 41, with the Brit having secured a seat at Racing Bulls in 2026 to replace Isack Hadjar, who is moving up to Red Bull while Yuki Tsunoda is dropping off the grid entirely.

Verstappen changes F1 driver number

Verstappen is confirmed to be using the number 3 in 2026, which was previously taken by his former Red Bull team-mate Daniel Ricciardo.

With Ricciardo no longer on the F1 grid - and without a return in sight given the fact he has retired from the series - Verstappen has now opted to pick up the Australian fan favourite's former number.

Speaking in an interview with Viaplay, Verstappen revealed the reason for the number three: "My favourite number has always been three, besides one. Daniel Ricciardo always had it but we're allowed to switch now. 33 was always fine but I think one three is prettier than two threes.

"I always said it was for double luck but I already had that in F1 so we don't really need to think about that anymore.''

After missing out on a record-equalling fifth consecutive title in 2025, Verstappen is hoping that the new regulations will see him return to winning ways.

