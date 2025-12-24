Lewis Hamilton in 2028? Ferrari F1 contract extension revealed

Change your timezone:

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari F1 future has received a significant update, with reports of an option in his contract that could see him continue until 2028.

While the exact details of Hamilton's contract are unknown, it is widely thought that his current deal expires at the end of the 2026 season.

According to German publication Bild, this information is incorrect and they claim that Hamilton's contract runs until the end of the 2027 season.

The contract is also said to contain a unilateral option that will allow him to continue racing for Ferrari in 2028, which would make him 43-years-old if he did decide to continue in F1.

Will Hamilton remain at Ferrari?

According to the Frenchman, Hamilton is a motivational force within the Ferrari team and openly collaborates with the engineers to improve the car.

“It's much better to have someone not speaking in the TV pen and coming back to the debriefing, speaking with the engineers, trying to find solutions and it's the attitude that Lewis had even when he had a tough moment in the last part of the season and this is putting a positive energy into the team," Vassuer explained to the media.

There has been talk, however, that 2026 could be Hamilton's last season in F1 if his Ferrari is not competitive, with the champion's future – and legacy – hinging on how successfully the team interpret this new ruleset.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton retirement verdict revealed by F1 insider

Related