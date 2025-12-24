close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Lewis Hamilton and Fred Vasseur sit either side of a contract with a pen on the table

Lewis Hamilton in 2028? Ferrari F1 contract extension revealed

Lewis Hamilton in 2028? Ferrari F1 contract extension revealed

Sheona Mountford
Lewis Hamilton and Fred Vasseur sit either side of a contract with a pen on the table

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari F1 future has received a significant update, with reports of an option in his contract that could see him continue until 2028.

While the exact details of Hamilton's contract are unknown, it is widely thought that his current deal expires at the end of the 2026 season.

According to German publication Bild, this information is incorrect and they claim that Hamilton's contract runs until the end of the 2027 season.

The contract is also said to contain a unilateral option that will allow him to continue racing for Ferrari in 2028, which would make him 43-years-old if he did decide to continue in F1.

Will Hamilton remain at Ferrari?

According to the Frenchman, Hamilton is a motivational force within the Ferrari team and openly collaborates with the engineers to improve the car.

“It's much better to have someone not speaking in the TV pen and coming back to the debriefing, speaking with the engineers, trying to find solutions and it's the attitude that Lewis had even when he had a tough moment in the last part of the season and this is putting a positive energy into the team," Vassuer explained to the media.

There has been talk, however, that 2026 could be Hamilton's last season in F1 if his Ferrari is not competitive, with the champion's future – and legacy – hinging on how successfully the team interpret this new ruleset.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton retirement verdict revealed by F1 insider

Related

Lewis Hamilton F1 Ferrari

Latest News

Can you guess Lewis Hamilton's ideal Christmas dinner?
Formula 1

Can you guess Lewis Hamilton's ideal Christmas dinner?

  • 33 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton in 2028? Ferrari F1 contract extension revealed
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton in 2028? Ferrari F1 contract extension revealed

  • 2 hours ago
F1 champion received 'hate mail' after bad mouthing Ferrari
Formula 1

F1 champion received 'hate mail' after bad mouthing Ferrari

  • Yesterday 23:05
Will Hamilton attend OSCARS? Academy Awards shortlist announced
Formula 1

Will Hamilton attend OSCARS? Academy Awards shortlist announced

  • Yesterday 21:04
FIA publish official F1 2026 entry list with THREE changes confirmed
Formula 1

FIA publish official F1 2026 entry list with THREE changes confirmed

  • Yesterday 19:03
Lewis Hamilton receives incredible 2Pac honour
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton receives incredible 2Pac honour

  • Yesterday 17:07
More news

Most read

F1 star at risk of race ban after FIA punishment
2.500+ views

F1 star at risk of race ban after FIA punishment

  • 11 december
 NASCAR's most popular driver just got a new look for 2026

NASCAR's most popular driver just got a new look for 2026

  • 5 december
 NASCAR Today: Legendary owners react to 23XI legal agreement as Cup Series team joins new series

NASCAR Today: Legendary owners react to 23XI legal agreement as Cup Series team joins new series

  • 13 december
 Chase Elliott caused major NASCAR concern among executives

Chase Elliott caused major NASCAR concern among executives

  • 10 december
 Iconic US Air Force and NASCAR tradition set to continue at Daytona 500

Iconic US Air Force and NASCAR tradition set to continue at Daytona 500

  • 13 december
 NASCAR champion Kyle Larson scoops another 2025 trophy

NASCAR champion Kyle Larson scoops another 2025 trophy

  • 21 december

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x