close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
f1 2026

F1 team launches: When, where, and how to watch every one in 2026

F1 team launches: When, where, and how to watch every one in 2026

Sam Cook
f1 2026

The F1 season is fast approaching, with the first pre-season tests in Barcelona being run as soon as next month.

Despite the 2025 season only wrapping up two weeks ago, work is frantically underway on every team's 2026 machines – with massive changes being made.

Barcelona is the first three-day testing event of the pre-season, before two more in Bahrain. The season officially gets underway on March 6 at the Australian Grand Prix.

That expanded period of testing comes because of the wholesale regulation changes that are sweeping into F1 next season, both chassis-side and in terms of the power units.

And the first chance to see the newly-designed cars will be throughout the month of January, as the first few teams begin to bring their designs to their fans via glamorous launch events.

Aston Martin are, so far, the team who are releasing their car the latest, with the Silverstone-based outfit not having their official season launch until February 9, after the first pre-season shakedown in Barcelona.

However, their new power unit manufacturers Honda will have a launch event focusing on the new 2026 engine on January 20 in Tokyo.

Meanwhile, the two new outfits on the grid, Audi (who have taken over the Sauber team) and Cadillac will be the most anticipated car launches, with their official liveries being revealed for the first time. These take place on January 20 and February 8 respectively.

When are the 2026 F1 car launches?

When are the F1 2026 car launches?
Team Location Date How to watch
Red Bull Detroit, USA January 15 Red Bull Racing website, YouTube
Racing Bulls Detroit, USA January 15 Red Bull Racing website, YouTube
Audi Berlin, Germany January 20 YouTube, Audi social channels
Ferrari Fiorano, Italy January 23 YouTube, Ferrari social media pages
Haas TBC January 23 Haas F1 website and social pages
Alpine Barcelona, Spain January 23 YouTube, Alpine social media pages
Cadillac Santa Clara, USA February 8 Cadillac F1 website, YouTube
Aston Martin TBC February 9 TBC
Mercedes TBC TBC TBC
McLaren TBC TBC TBC

READ MORE: Hamilton got just one piece of advice before his Ferrari move

Related

Formula 1

Latest News

F1 team launches: When, where, and how to watch every one in 2026
Formula 1

F1 team launches: When, where, and how to watch every one in 2026

  • Yesterday 21:00
Red Bull boss admits Max Verstappen title charge may have hurt 2026 plans
Formula 1

Red Bull boss admits Max Verstappen title charge may have hurt 2026 plans

  • Yesterday 19:00
Toto Wolff makes incredible claim about F1 speeds in 2026
Formula 1

Toto Wolff makes incredible claim about F1 speeds in 2026

  • Yesterday 17:00
F1 champ ranked SIXTH best driver of 2025...behind IndyCar star
Motorsport News

F1 champ ranked SIXTH best driver of 2025...behind IndyCar star

  • Yesterday 15:00
Cadillac pass major test ahead of 2026 debut
F1

Cadillac pass major test ahead of 2026 debut

  • December 18, 2025 22:58
Monaco Grand Prix to be called different name in 2026
F1

Monaco Grand Prix to be called different name in 2026

  • December 18, 2025 21:02
More news

Most read

F1 star at risk of race ban after FIA punishment
2.500+ views

F1 star at risk of race ban after FIA punishment

  • 11 december
 NASCAR's most popular driver just got a new look for 2026

NASCAR's most popular driver just got a new look for 2026

  • 5 december
 NASCAR Today: Legendary owners react to 23XI legal agreement as Cup Series team joins new series

NASCAR Today: Legendary owners react to 23XI legal agreement as Cup Series team joins new series

  • 13 december
 Chase Elliott caused major NASCAR concern among executives

Chase Elliott caused major NASCAR concern among executives

  • 10 december
 Iconic US Air Force and NASCAR tradition set to continue at Daytona 500

Iconic US Air Force and NASCAR tradition set to continue at Daytona 500

  • 13 december
 Hendrick Motorsports under-fire after latest NASCAR driver announcement

Hendrick Motorsports under-fire after latest NASCAR driver announcement

  • 13 december

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x