F1 team launches: When, where, and how to watch every one in 2026
The F1 season is fast approaching, with the first pre-season tests in Barcelona being run as soon as next month.
Despite the 2025 season only wrapping up two weeks ago, work is frantically underway on every team's 2026 machines – with massive changes being made.
Barcelona is the first three-day testing event of the pre-season, before two more in Bahrain. The season officially gets underway on March 6 at the Australian Grand Prix.
That expanded period of testing comes because of the wholesale regulation changes that are sweeping into F1 next season, both chassis-side and in terms of the power units.
And the first chance to see the newly-designed cars will be throughout the month of January, as the first few teams begin to bring their designs to their fans via glamorous launch events.
Aston Martin are, so far, the team who are releasing their car the latest, with the Silverstone-based outfit not having their official season launch until February 9, after the first pre-season shakedown in Barcelona.
However, their new power unit manufacturers Honda will have a launch event focusing on the new 2026 engine on January 20 in Tokyo.
Meanwhile, the two new outfits on the grid, Audi (who have taken over the Sauber team) and Cadillac will be the most anticipated car launches, with their official liveries being revealed for the first time. These take place on January 20 and February 8 respectively.
When are the 2026 F1 car launches?
|Team
|Location
|Date
|How to watch
|Red Bull
|Detroit, USA
|January 15
|Red Bull Racing website, YouTube
|Racing Bulls
|Detroit, USA
|January 15
|Red Bull Racing website, YouTube
|Audi
|Berlin, Germany
|January 20
|YouTube, Audi social channels
|Ferrari
|Fiorano, Italy
|January 23
|YouTube, Ferrari social media pages
|Haas
|TBC
|January 23
|Haas F1 website and social pages
|Alpine
|Barcelona, Spain
|January 23
|YouTube, Alpine social media pages
|Cadillac
|Santa Clara, USA
|February 8
|Cadillac F1 website, YouTube
|Aston Martin
|TBC
|February 9
|TBC
|Mercedes
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|McLaren
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
