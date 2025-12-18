FIA announce major F1 changes including DRS replacement

Change your timezone:

F1 cars are set to change dramatically in 2026, with wholesale regulation changes taking place both chassis-side and in terms of the power units.

Viewers may be a little stunned when tuning into the season-opening Australian Grand Prix next season, with cars looking skinnier and more nimble around the corners.

These changes, alongside a greater emphasis on electrical power, are designed to both improve racing and help to achieve Net Zero carbon emissions by 2030, which will also be aided by the use of sustainable fuels and has helped attract new manufacturers including Honda, Audi, Ford and eventually General Motors.

F1's governing body the FIA recently provided a short video explaining the new rules and what fans should watch out for in 2026.

F1's new aero rules

F1's smaller cars are aimed at creating more exciting racing, by being smaller and more agile.

Cars will be lighter by 30kg in 2026, the wheelbase will be reduced by 20cm and the car width will be reduced by 10cm.

F1 front wings will be 10cm narrower and will feature a two element active flap. The rear wing will then have a three element flap and the lower beam wing has been removed.

The removal of this is key, to ensure that a following car will encounter less turbulence or 'dirty air', a major impediment to overtaking this past year.

In-washing wheel wake control boards will sit on the front of the side pods to assist with the control of the wheel wake - which also produces dirty or turbulent air.

Therefore with better control, the aim is to make following easier and improve the overtaking spectacle.

Downforce has been reduced by 30 per cent and drag by 55 per cent, but the name on everybody's lips is 'active aerodynamics'.

What is active aero and the overtake mode?

From 2026 two aero modes will feature, straight mode and corner mode, which is known as active aerodynamics.

Straight mode is when the front and rear wing flaps opens to reduce overall drag and increases top speed, which will be made available to all drivers.

Corner mode - you guessed it - takes place at the corners, where the front and rear wing flap closes which increases downforce and therefore cornering speeds.

Increased energy will also be made available to help with overtaking, which will act as a replacement for DRS, which came to an end at the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Similar to DRS however, overtake mode will be available to drivers who are within one second of the car in front at activation points. These activation points will then trigger more electrical energy to aid overtaking or defence.

Drivers will push a 'Boost' button to activate the mode, but only if they have enough charge of battery. They can use it all at once or spread across a lap.

"Wait...what?" I hear you say. Electrical power? This isn't Formula E! Now, it's time to get into the engine changes with the 2026 regulations.

F1 2026 power unit changes

F1 engines will remain a 1.6-litre V6 turbo hybrid, but the internal combustion engine output has been cut and electrical power tripled, basically meaning there is a 50-50 split between the two power sources.

The car’s Energy Recovery System (ERS) can now recharge the battery with twice as much energy per lap, as F1 says goodbye to the MGU-H.

Sustainability was also at the forefront of these changes with not only an increase in electrical power, but F1 cars will also be run on sustainable fuels.

These 'advanced sustainable fuels' were already trialled in F2 and F3 in 2025, and the fuel is made from sources such as carbon capture, municipal waste and non-food biomass, to adhere to the stricter guidelines.

F1 safety changes

As with any rule reset, safety is also a major feature of the 2026 car changes with the roll hoop - a structure behind the driver's head that prevents injury in event of a roll over - receiving a makeover.

From next season the roll hoop will be strengthened to take 23 per cent more load, the weight of nine family cars.

The front impact structure design has been altered so it separates in two stages, protecting drivers further where there are secondary impacts after the initial contact.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton retirement verdict revealed by F1 insider

Related