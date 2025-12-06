F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Results: Qualifying times and grid positions

Change your timezone:

Max Verstappen claimed pole position in the final qualifying session of 2025, keeping the F1 title fight going into the season ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

All three title contenders placed in the top three, with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri following Verstappen in second and third respectively.

George Russell looked at one stage like he could interfere for pole position, but only managed P4 on the grid.

Elsewhere, Yuki Tsunoda made it into Q3 during his final qualifying appearance with Red Bull, before he makes way for Isack Hadjar next year, giving his team-mate Verstappen a crucial tow for pole position.

Lower down the field, Lewis Hamilton suffered yet another Q1 exit during the final qualifying session of 2025 joining the likes of Alpine and Nico Hulkenberg in the bottom five, following a crash at the high-speed Turn 9 earlier on Saturday during FP3.

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying results

Position Driver Team Time/Status 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:22.207 2 Lando Norris McLaren +0.201secs 3 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.230secs 4 George Russell Mercedes +0.438secs 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.523secs 6 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.695secs 7 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +0.697secs 8 Esteban Ocon Haas +0.706secs 9 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.8655secs 10 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull NO TIME 11 Oliver Bearman Haas OUT IN Q2 12 Carlos Sainz Williams OUT IN Q2 13 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls OUT IN Q2 14 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes OUT IN Q2 15 Lance Stroll Aston Martin OUT IN Q2 16 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari OUT IN Q1 17 Alex Albon Williams OUT IN Q1 18 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber OUT IN Q1 19 Pierre Gasly Alpine OUT IN Q1 20 Franco Colapinto Alpine OUT IN Q1

Points if Finishing Position Norris Verstappen Piastri P1 433 421 417 P2 426 414 410 P3 423 411 407 P4 420 408 404 P5 418 406 402 P6 416 404 400 P7 414 402 398 P8 412 400 396 P9 410 398 394 P10 409 397 393

How does F1 Qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

