﻿
Credit for photo: Red Bull Content Pool

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Results: Qualifying times and grid positions

Sam Cook
Max Verstappen claimed pole position in the final qualifying session of 2025, keeping the F1 title fight going into the season ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

All three title contenders placed in the top three, with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri following Verstappen in second and third respectively.

George Russell looked at one stage like he could interfere for pole position, but only managed P4 on the grid.

Elsewhere, Yuki Tsunoda made it into Q3 during his final qualifying appearance with Red Bull, before he makes way for Isack Hadjar next year, giving his team-mate Verstappen a crucial tow for pole position.

Lower down the field, Lewis Hamilton suffered yet another Q1 exit during the final qualifying session of 2025 joining the likes of Alpine and Nico Hulkenberg in the bottom five, following a crash at the high-speed Turn 9 earlier on Saturday during FP3.

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying results

Position Driver Team Time/Status
1Max VerstappenRed Bull1:22.207
2Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.201secs
3Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.230secs
4George RussellMercedes+0.438secs
5Charles LeclercFerrari+0.523secs
6Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+0.695secs
7Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+0.697secs
8Esteban OconHaas+0.706secs
9Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+0.8655secs
10Yuki TsunodaRed BullNO TIME
11Oliver BearmanHaasOUT IN Q2
12Carlos SainzWilliamsOUT IN Q2
13Liam LawsonRacing BullsOUT IN Q2
14Kimi AntonelliMercedesOUT IN Q2
15Lance StrollAston MartinOUT IN Q2
16Lewis HamiltonFerrariOUT IN Q1
17Alex AlbonWilliamsOUT IN Q1
18Nico HulkenbergKick SauberOUT IN Q1
19Pierre GaslyAlpineOUT IN Q1
20Franco ColapintoAlpineOUT IN Q1

Points if
Finishing Position Norris Verstappen Piastri
P1433421417
P2426414410
P3423411407
P4420408404
P5418406402
P6416404400
P7414402398
P8412400396
P9410398394
P10409397393

How does F1 Qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

