Lando Norris slammed for being 'too cocky'

Lando Norris has been slammed by ex-F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone who described him as 'cocky.'

Norris, Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri have ensured the 2025 F1 title fight has gone down to the wire at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, giving fans a championship showdown.

The Brit leads Verstappen by 12 points, with his team-mate Oscar Piastri a further four points back, as all three drivers head into the race level on seven grand prix wins for the season.

Norris and Piastri are chasing a maiden title, while Verstappen could well equal an all-time F1 record by claiming a fifth consecutive world title.

Ecclestone wants Verstappen to win title

"Lando is fine, a really good driver, but he is over-confident, too cocky, believing his own publicity, but he gets nervous at crunch moments and can’t quite deliver the way Max can when the pressure is on.

"I said from the start of the season that Max would do it in the end, and I still believe that is the case."

