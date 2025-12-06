Lando Norris slammed for being 'too cocky'
Lando Norris slammed for being 'too cocky'
Lando Norris has been slammed by ex-F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone who described him as 'cocky.'
Norris, Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri have ensured the 2025 F1 title fight has gone down to the wire at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, giving fans a championship showdown.
The Brit leads Verstappen by 12 points, with his team-mate Oscar Piastri a further four points back, as all three drivers head into the race level on seven grand prix wins for the season.
Norris and Piastri are chasing a maiden title, while Verstappen could well equal an all-time F1 record by claiming a fifth consecutive world title.
Ecclestone wants Verstappen to win title
"Lando is fine, a really good driver, but he is over-confident, too cocky, believing his own publicity, but he gets nervous at crunch moments and can’t quite deliver the way Max can when the pressure is on.
"I said from the start of the season that Max would do it in the end, and I still believe that is the case."
F1 2025 Standings: McLaren disaster sets up Max Verstappen showdown in Abu Dhabi
Related
Latest News
Lando Norris slammed for being 'too cocky'
- Yesterday 21:21
F1 driver absence prompts $29,000 FIA fine
- Yesterday 19:06
Lewis Hamilton OUT in Q1 again as miserable Ferrari season compounded
- Yesterday 17:04
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Results: Qualifying times and grid positions
- Yesterday 16:15
F1 Results Today: George Russell crashes the party as Lewis Hamilton nightmare continues in Abu Dhabi
- Yesterday 12:52
F1 Qualifying Today: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- December 5, 2025 21:00
Most read
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Disaster for Max Verstappen as Oscar Piastri surges back to pole
- 28 november
Fernando Alonso urges FIA to reconsider Las Vegas GP after raising safety concerns
- 26 november
NASCAR's most popular driver just got a new look for 2026
- 5 december
NASCAR Cup Series champions: The definitive list from Red Byron to Kyle Larson
- 28 november
NASCAR has made major change to 'Kyle Busch rule' ahead of 2026
- 20 november
NASCAR team owner set to sue over ‘defamatory’ comments
- 25 november