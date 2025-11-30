F1 Race Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
The 2025 F1 season reaches a nail-biting conclusion as the Qatar Grand Prix gets underway today (Sunday, November 30) with lights out 7pm local time (AST).
Oscar Piastri has dominated proceedings in Qatar thus far, with the Aussie claiming sprint pole, the sprint race win and pole position for Sunday night's race.
Heading into Sunday's Qatar GP, Piastri is still 22 points behind team-mate Lando Norris, with the McLaren pair locking out the front row of the grid.
Max Verstappen could only manage third on the grid, as his championship hopes slip further away after a fourth place finish in Saturday's sprint.
Here's how you can watch the F1 Qatar Grand Prix wherever you are in the United States!
What time is F1 Qatar Grand Prix on today?
This means that lights out are at 11am (ET) in the United States.
Please see below for the start times converted to your local time zone:
Qatar GP start times - Sunday, November 30
Local Time (AST): 7pm
United States Eastern (ET): 11am
United States Central (CT): 10am
United States Mountain (MT): 9am
United States Pacific (PT): 8am
TV and live streaming options
In the United States, this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix sessions will be shown live on ESPN.
The main race is set to be shown live on ESPN2.
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.
F1 international broadcasters
United States:ESPN, ESPN2
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
Italy: Sky Italia
Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL
France: Canal+
Mexico: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
India: FanCode
Latin America: ESPN
F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.
