F1 Race Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Change your timezone:

The 2025 F1 season reaches a nail-biting conclusion as the Qatar Grand Prix gets underway today (Sunday, November 30) with lights out 7pm local time (AST).

Oscar Piastri has dominated proceedings in Qatar thus far, with the Aussie claiming sprint pole, the sprint race win and pole position for Sunday night's race.

Heading into Sunday's Qatar GP, Piastri is still 22 points behind team-mate Lando Norris, with the McLaren pair locking out the front row of the grid.

Max Verstappen could only manage third on the grid, as his championship hopes slip further away after a fourth place finish in Saturday's sprint.

Here's how you can watch the F1 Qatar Grand Prix wherever you are in the United States!

What time is F1 Qatar Grand Prix on today?

This means that lights out are at 11am (ET) in the United States.

Please see below for the start times converted to your local time zone:

Qatar GP start times - Sunday, November 30

Local Time (AST): 7pm

United States Eastern (ET): 11am

United States Central (CT): 10am

United States Mountain (MT): 9am

United States Pacific (PT): 8am



TV and live streaming options

In the United States, this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix sessions will be shown live on ESPN.

The main race is set to be shown live on ESPN2.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.

F1 international broadcasters

United States:ESPN, ESPN2

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo

Italy: Sky Italia

Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL

France: Canal+

Mexico: beIN SPORTS

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

India: FanCode

Latin America: ESPN



F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

Related