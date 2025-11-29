close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris

F1 Qualifying Results: Piastri outshines Norris in McLaren title fight twist at Qatar Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Results: Piastri outshines Norris in McLaren title fight twist at Qatar Grand Prix

Kerry Violet
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris

F1 star Oscar Piastri outshone his McLaren team-mate Lando Norris during qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix on Saturday.

The Aussie driver continued his positive weekend at the Lusail International Circuit having already picked up the sprint pole position on Friday and the sprint race win on Saturday.

Piastri previously led the championship for 15 rounds of the 2025 season, but his form has taken a hit in recent months as Norris' chances of claiming this year's championship grew.

But the title fight has taken an interesting twist this weekend and if Norris fails to outscore Piastri in Sunday's race, the title fight could rumble on to the season final in Abu Dhabi.

As Piastri took pole position for the 2025 Qatar GP, he will have the advantage over Norris on Sunday, but his team-mate will line up on the front row alongside him.

Russell's team-mate Kimi Antonelli finished qualifying in P5.

F1 legend Lewis Hamilton was ruled out of a competitive starting position for Sunday's race early on after failing to make it out of Q1, and his team-mate Charles Leclerc suffered a big spin in the final stage of Saturday's session.

The session was briefly red-flagged after Leclerc's shaky moment and a bizarre problem for Carlos Sainz where a plastic sticker got stuck under the wheel of his Williams.

The session resumed at 10pm local time (AST) but the mistake for Leclerc proved costly as the Ferrari star only managed to qualify tenth-fastest.

Here are the full results from the Qatar GP qualifying.

Position Driver Team Time/Status
1Oscar PiastriMcLaren1:19.387
2Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.108
3Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.264
4George RussellMercedes+0.275
5Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.459
6Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+0.727
7Carlos SainzWilliams+0.900
8Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+1.031
9Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.090
10Charles LeclercFerrari+1.174
11Nico HulkenbergKick SauberOUT IN Q2
12Liam LawsonRacing BullsOUT IN Q2
13Oliver BearmanHaasOUT IN Q2
14Gabriel BortoletoKick SauberOUT IN Q2
15Alex AlbonWilliamsOUT IN Q2
16Yuki TsunodaRed BullOUT IN Q1
17Esteban OconHaasOUT IN Q1
18Lewis HamiltonFerrariOUT IN Q1
19Lance StrollAston MartinOUT IN Q1
20Franco ColapintoAlpineOUT IN Q1

How does F1 Qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

READ MORE: Hamilton got just one piece of advice before his Ferrari move

Related

F1 Qatar Grand Prix

Latest News

F1 Qualifying Results: Piastri outshines Norris in McLaren title fight twist at Qatar Grand Prix
Formula 1

F1 Qualifying Results: Piastri outshines Norris in McLaren title fight twist at Qatar Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
How can Lando Norris win first world title at Qatar Grand Prix?
Formula 1

How can Lando Norris win first world title at Qatar Grand Prix?

  • Today 17:29
F1 Sprint Results: Oscar Piastri fightback continues as Lewis Hamilton suffers at Qatar GP
Qatar Grand Prix Sprint

F1 Sprint Results: Oscar Piastri fightback continues as Lewis Hamilton suffers at Qatar GP

  • Today 14:51
F1 Qualifying Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Formula 1

F1 Qualifying Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • Today 12:05
F1 Sprint Race Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Formula 1

F1 Sprint Race Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • Today 03:05
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Disaster for Max Verstappen as Oscar Piastri surges back to pole
Qatar Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Disaster for Max Verstappen as Oscar Piastri surges back to pole

  • Yesterday 19:33
More news

Most read

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Disaster for Max Verstappen as Oscar Piastri surges back to pole
2.500+ views

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Disaster for Max Verstappen as Oscar Piastri surges back to pole

  • Yesterday 19:33
 Lewis Hamilton hits out at penalty decision after Brazilian Grand Prix disaster
2.500+ views

Lewis Hamilton hits out at penalty decision after Brazilian Grand Prix disaster

  • 10 november
 Ferrari boss tells Hamilton and Leclerc: Shut up and drive

Ferrari boss tells Hamilton and Leclerc: Shut up and drive

  • 10 november
 NASCAR Cup Series champions: The definitive list from Red Byron to Kyle Larson

NASCAR Cup Series champions: The definitive list from Red Byron to Kyle Larson

  • Yesterday 12:20
 F1 boss claims current drivers may be best in sport's history

F1 boss claims current drivers may be best in sport's history

  • 16 november
 NASCAR has made major change to 'Kyle Busch rule' ahead of 2026

NASCAR has made major change to 'Kyle Busch rule' ahead of 2026

  • 20 november

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x