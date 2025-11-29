Change your timezone:

F1 star Oscar Piastri outshone his McLaren team-mate Lando Norris during qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix on Saturday.

The Aussie driver continued his positive weekend at the Lusail International Circuit having already picked up the sprint pole position on Friday and the sprint race win on Saturday.

Piastri previously led the championship for 15 rounds of the 2025 season, but his form has taken a hit in recent months as Norris' chances of claiming this year's championship grew.

But the title fight has taken an interesting twist this weekend and if Norris fails to outscore Piastri in Sunday's race, the title fight could rumble on to the season final in Abu Dhabi.

As Piastri took pole position for the 2025 Qatar GP, he will have the advantage over Norris on Sunday, but his team-mate will line up on the front row alongside him.

Russell's team-mate Kimi Antonelli finished qualifying in P5.

F1 legend Lewis Hamilton was ruled out of a competitive starting position for Sunday's race early on after failing to make it out of Q1, and his team-mate Charles Leclerc suffered a big spin in the final stage of Saturday's session.

The session was briefly red-flagged after Leclerc's shaky moment and a bizarre problem for Carlos Sainz where a plastic sticker got stuck under the wheel of his Williams.

The session resumed at 10pm local time (AST) but the mistake for Leclerc proved costly as the Ferrari star only managed to qualify tenth-fastest.

Here are the full results from the Qatar GP qualifying.

Position Driver Team Time/Status 1 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:19.387 2 Lando Norris McLaren +0.108 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.264 4 George Russell Mercedes +0.275 5 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.459 6 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.727 7 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.900 8 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.031 9 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.090 10 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +1.174 11 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber OUT IN Q2 12 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls OUT IN Q2 13 Oliver Bearman Haas OUT IN Q2 14 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber OUT IN Q2 15 Alex Albon Williams OUT IN Q2 16 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull OUT IN Q1 17 Esteban Ocon Haas OUT IN Q1 18 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari OUT IN Q1 19 Lance Stroll Aston Martin OUT IN Q1 20 Franco Colapinto Alpine OUT IN Q1

How does F1 Qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

