F1 Qualifying Results: Piastri outshines Norris in McLaren title fight twist at Qatar Grand Prix
F1 star Oscar Piastri outshone his McLaren team-mate Lando Norris during qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix on Saturday.
The Aussie driver continued his positive weekend at the Lusail International Circuit having already picked up the sprint pole position on Friday and the sprint race win on Saturday.
Piastri previously led the championship for 15 rounds of the 2025 season, but his form has taken a hit in recent months as Norris' chances of claiming this year's championship grew.
But the title fight has taken an interesting twist this weekend and if Norris fails to outscore Piastri in Sunday's race, the title fight could rumble on to the season final in Abu Dhabi.
As Piastri took pole position for the 2025 Qatar GP, he will have the advantage over Norris on Sunday, but his team-mate will line up on the front row alongside him.
Russell's team-mate Kimi Antonelli finished qualifying in P5.
F1 legend Lewis Hamilton was ruled out of a competitive starting position for Sunday's race early on after failing to make it out of Q1, and his team-mate Charles Leclerc suffered a big spin in the final stage of Saturday's session.
The session was briefly red-flagged after Leclerc's shaky moment and a bizarre problem for Carlos Sainz where a plastic sticker got stuck under the wheel of his Williams.
The session resumed at 10pm local time (AST) but the mistake for Leclerc proved costly as the Ferrari star only managed to qualify tenth-fastest.
Here are the full results from the Qatar GP qualifying.
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time/Status
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:19.387
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.108
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.264
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.275
|5
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.459
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.727
|7
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.900
|8
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+1.031
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.090
|10
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+1.174
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|OUT IN Q2
|12
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|OUT IN Q2
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|OUT IN Q2
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|OUT IN Q2
|15
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|OUT IN Q2
|16
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|OUT IN Q1
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|OUT IN Q1
|18
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|OUT IN Q1
|19
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|OUT IN Q1
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|OUT IN Q1
How does F1 Qualifying work?
The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.
The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.
Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.
