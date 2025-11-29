close global

﻿
Piastri, Hamilton, generic, chineseGP

F1 Sprint Results: Oscar Piastri fightback continues as Lewis Hamilton suffers at Qatar GP

Sheona Mountford
Oscar Piastri's F1 title fightback continued with a sprint race win at the Qatar Grand Prix, as seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton struggled.

Piastri led from lights out to the chequered flag, remaining ahead of George Russell and Lando Norris on the opening stretch and passed all 19 laps unbothered by his rivals.

Max Verstappen made easy work of his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda on lap one to begin his charge up the field, but his tyre performance dropped off rapidly and had to settle for fourth, diminishing his title chances behind both McLarens.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton couldn't recover into the points after his SQ1 exit on Friday and finished a disappointing P17, only above the two Alpines of Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto, with Lance Stroll in P19 after he pitted for the soft tyres.

His Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc did not fare much better however, running wide off the track on several occasions and crossed the finish line outside of the top 10 in P13.

Kimi Antonelli was also given a final warning for track limits and was awarded a five-second time penalty, which allowed Tsunoda to keep fifth and demoted the Mercedes down to sixth.

F1 Sprint Results: Qatar Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Time/Status
1Oscar PiastriMcLaren-
2George RussellMercedes+4.951secs
3Lando NorrisMcLaren+6.279secs
4Max VerstappenRed Bull+9.054secs
5Yuki Tsunoda*Red Bull+19.327secs
6Kimi Antonelli*Mercedes+21.391secs
7Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+24.556secs
8Carlos SainzWilliams+27.333secs
9Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+28.206secs
10Alex AlbonWilliams+28.295secs
11Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+32.966secs
12Oliver BearmanHaas+34.529secs
13Charles LeclercFerrari+35.182secs
14Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+36.916secs
15Esteban OconHaas+38.838secs
16Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+39.638secs
17Lewis HamiltonFerrari+46.171secs
18Pierre GaslyAlpine+69.534secs
19Lance StrollAston Martin+77.960secs
20Franco ColapintoAlpine+80.804secs

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

