F1 Sprint Results: Oscar Piastri fightback continues as Lewis Hamilton suffers at Qatar GP

Oscar Piastri's F1 title fightback continued with a sprint race win at the Qatar Grand Prix, as seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton struggled.

Piastri led from lights out to the chequered flag, remaining ahead of George Russell and Lando Norris on the opening stretch and passed all 19 laps unbothered by his rivals.

Max Verstappen made easy work of his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda on lap one to begin his charge up the field, but his tyre performance dropped off rapidly and had to settle for fourth, diminishing his title chances behind both McLarens.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton couldn't recover into the points after his SQ1 exit on Friday and finished a disappointing P17, only above the two Alpines of Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto, with Lance Stroll in P19 after he pitted for the soft tyres.

His Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc did not fare much better however, running wide off the track on several occasions and crossed the finish line outside of the top 10 in P13.

Kimi Antonelli was also given a final warning for track limits and was awarded a five-second time penalty, which allowed Tsunoda to keep fifth and demoted the Mercedes down to sixth.

F1 Sprint Results: Qatar Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Time/Status 1 Oscar Piastri McLaren - 2 George Russell Mercedes +4.951secs 3 Lando Norris McLaren +6.279secs 4 Max Verstappen Red Bull +9.054secs 5 Yuki Tsunoda* Red Bull +19.327secs 6 Kimi Antonelli* Mercedes +21.391secs 7 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +24.556secs 8 Carlos Sainz Williams +27.333secs 9 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +28.206secs 10 Alex Albon Williams +28.295secs 11 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +32.966secs 12 Oliver Bearman Haas +34.529secs 13 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +35.182secs 14 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +36.916secs 15 Esteban Ocon Haas +38.838secs 16 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +39.638secs 17 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +46.171secs 18 Pierre Gasly Alpine +69.534secs 19 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +77.960secs 20 Franco Colapinto Alpine +80.804secs

