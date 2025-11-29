F1 Sprint Results: Oscar Piastri fightback continues as Lewis Hamilton suffers at Qatar GP
Oscar Piastri's F1 title fightback continued with a sprint race win at the Qatar Grand Prix, as seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton struggled.
Piastri led from lights out to the chequered flag, remaining ahead of George Russell and Lando Norris on the opening stretch and passed all 19 laps unbothered by his rivals.
Max Verstappen made easy work of his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda on lap one to begin his charge up the field, but his tyre performance dropped off rapidly and had to settle for fourth, diminishing his title chances behind both McLarens.
Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton couldn't recover into the points after his SQ1 exit on Friday and finished a disappointing P17, only above the two Alpines of Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto, with Lance Stroll in P19 after he pitted for the soft tyres.
His Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc did not fare much better however, running wide off the track on several occasions and crossed the finish line outside of the top 10 in P13.
Kimi Antonelli was also given a final warning for track limits and was awarded a five-second time penalty, which allowed Tsunoda to keep fifth and demoted the Mercedes down to sixth.
F1 Sprint Results: Qatar Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time/Status
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|-
|2
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+4.951secs
|3
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+6.279secs
|4
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+9.054secs
|5
|Yuki Tsunoda*
|Red Bull
|+19.327secs
|6
|Kimi Antonelli*
|Mercedes
|+21.391secs
|7
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+24.556secs
|8
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+27.333secs
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+28.206secs
|10
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+28.295secs
|11
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+32.966secs
|12
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+34.529secs
|13
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+35.182secs
|14
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+36.916secs
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+38.838secs
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+39.638secs
|17
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+46.171secs
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+69.534secs
|19
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+77.960secs
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+80.804secs
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
