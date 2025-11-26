Lewis Hamilton called out for abandoning Ferrari

Change your timezone:

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been called out for shirking his responsibility with Ferrari.

The Brit made the bombshell move to Ferrari after he ended things with Mercedes last year following more than a decade with the Silver Arrows.

The grass is not always greener, however, as Hamilton has found out in a bruising 2025 season with the Scuderia.

Is Hamilton doing enough at Ferrari?

At last weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix, Hamilton qualified plum last for the first time in his career, although he did recover to finish P8 after a double DNF for McLaren.

Nevertheless, the 105-time grand prix winner still went on to describe 2025 as his worst season ever when speaking to the media in Vegas.

But is he doing everything he can to change his fortunes with Ferrari?

Corriere della Sera's Giorgio Terruzzi certainly doesn't think so.

The Italian journalist penned a piece after the Las Vegas GP where they accused Hamilton of 'shirking' his responsibilities at the team.

Terruzzi described both Ferrari and McLaren's driver duos as: "Two pairs on the verge of a nervous breakdown," adding that Leclerc and Hamilton are 'fed up' with the SF-25.

The report continued, with the Italian journalist writing: "They speak out, in spite of the president's warning. They voice criticism that the stopwatch accentuates, refuting both the platitudes uttered on the eve of Las Vegas — agreed upon for reasons of state, but not taken seriously — and Vasseur's descriptions of a lunar landscape.

"The worst Ferrari according to Charles, who does not want to take the blame and perhaps does not deserve any. The worst season according to Lewis, who shirks all responsibility even though he has more than his fair share. Disarmament and disaffection, rather than standing to attention."

