Lewis Hamilton called out for abandoning Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton called out for abandoning Ferrari
Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been called out for shirking his responsibility with Ferrari.
The Brit made the bombshell move to Ferrari after he ended things with Mercedes last year following more than a decade with the Silver Arrows.
The grass is not always greener, however, as Hamilton has found out in a bruising 2025 season with the Scuderia.
Is Hamilton doing enough at Ferrari?
At last weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix, Hamilton qualified plum last for the first time in his career, although he did recover to finish P8 after a double DNF for McLaren.
Nevertheless, the 105-time grand prix winner still went on to describe 2025 as his worst season ever when speaking to the media in Vegas.
But is he doing everything he can to change his fortunes with Ferrari?
Corriere della Sera's Giorgio Terruzzi certainly doesn't think so.
The Italian journalist penned a piece after the Las Vegas GP where they accused Hamilton of 'shirking' his responsibilities at the team.
Terruzzi described both Ferrari and McLaren's driver duos as: "Two pairs on the verge of a nervous breakdown," adding that Leclerc and Hamilton are 'fed up' with the SF-25.
The report continued, with the Italian journalist writing: "They speak out, in spite of the president's warning. They voice criticism that the stopwatch accentuates, refuting both the platitudes uttered on the eve of Las Vegas — agreed upon for reasons of state, but not taken seriously — and Vasseur's descriptions of a lunar landscape.
"The worst Ferrari according to Charles, who does not want to take the blame and perhaps does not deserve any. The worst season according to Lewis, who shirks all responsibility even though he has more than his fair share. Disarmament and disaffection, rather than standing to attention."
READ MORE: Christian Horner could be back in F1 sooner than you think
Related
Latest News
F1 star wants Lando Norris to get extra punishment
- 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton called out for abandoning Ferrari
- Yesterday 19:00
Fernando Alonso urges FIA to reconsider Las Vegas GP after raising safety concerns
- Yesterday 17:00
Lando Norris 'embarrassed' over Las Vegas incident
- Yesterday 15:00
'Calm down' - Ferrari boss reacts to Lewis Hamilton interview
- November 25, 2025 23:00
McLaren's double disqualification - Here's how Norris and Piastri reacted
- November 25, 2025 19:00
Most read
Lewis Hamilton hits out at penalty decision after Brazilian Grand Prix disaster
- 10 november
Ferrari boss tells Hamilton and Leclerc: Shut up and drive
- 10 november
F1 boss claims current drivers may be best in sport's history
- 16 november
NASCAR has made major change to 'Kyle Busch rule' ahead of 2026
- 20 november
NASCAR team owner set to sue over ‘defamatory’ comments
- 25 november
Ferrari boss on the hotseat after attacking Lewis Hamilton
- 18 november