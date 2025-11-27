Change your timezone:

Max Verstappen's father, Jos, wants McLaren to have a word with Lando Norris after his 'aggressive' move at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Verstappen, often accused of being the aggressor himself, watched as Norris outbraked himself off the line in Vegas in an attempt to get ahead going into Turn 1.

The move was audacious and it has caught the attention of Verstappen Sr who wants the team to have a word.

Discussing the move, Jos told Formule1.nl: "That was too aggressive. It was a close call, and both cars could have collided, which would have taken them both out of the race," he said.

Verstappen picks apart Norris issues

Jos continued, highlighting how he felt Norris' lap one move was a perfect example that McLaren are far too concerned with Max and don't spend enough time considering their own race.

"The problem is that Lando is only concerned with Max, Max, Max, but in the meantime, he simply forgets to brake for the first corner.

The 53-year-old's own son has often been described as aggressive, especially where his driving style was concerned in the earlier years of his career when battling against seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

But Jos has now slapped Norris with that same label, saying: "Zak Brown has often talked about Max's driving style, saying he finds him too aggressive at the start, but I'm sure he'll be talking to his own driver about this now."

