The one man to stop Christian Horner's F1 comeback

One man stands in the way of Christian Horner making a shock return to F1, according to reports.

Wild news broke in the wake of the Las Vegas GP that suggested Aston Martin CEO and team principal Andy Cowell could be set to lose his job.

The BBC then reported that axed Red Bull boss, Horner, was in line to replace him.

While reports said that the departure of Cowell would happen before the end of 2025 leaving the position vacant for the final two race weekends, Aston Martin offered a statement to GPFans that stated: "The team will not be engaging in rumour or speculation. The focus is on maximising performance in the remaining races and preparing for 2026."

Now, Motorsport.com.it have said that the favourite to replace Cowell is not Horner, but former McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl.

Horner is currently on gardening leave having been axed by Red Bull after 20 years back in the summer, and will not be available to take on a new role until next year.

Where will Horner end up?

There's no doubt that Horner is keen for a return to F1 in some form, and these Aston Martin reports seemingly came out of the blue following last weekend's Las Vegas GP.

However, the move would see him reunite with design legend Adrian Newey, who joined Aston Martin back in March but is said to have had a falling out with Horner in his later years at Red Bull.

Horner has been linked with plenty of other teams since leaving the F1 grid, with Ferrari and Alpine rumours failing to go away despite the fact Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur recently signed a new contract.

On top of this, current Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu revealed that an initial phone call had taken place with Horner, with the Brit seemingly wanting a role that includes some kind of team ownership perk.

