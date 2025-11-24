'Worst season ever' - Lewis Hamilton tells it like it is

Change your timezone:

Lewis Hamilton had some choice words to sum up his first year at Ferrari after the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

After qualifying in last, starting P19 on the grid thanks to a pit-lane start for Yuki Tsunoda, Hamilton flew up the order during the race to claim a solitary point in P10.

He would eventually be elevated up to P8 with the disqualification of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, but regardless of the impressive race performance, Hamilton was incredibly downbeat speaking to the media after the chequered flag.

Hamilton's misery continues

"I feel terrible,” Hamilton said after the race.

"It's been the worst season ever and no matter how much I try it just keeps getting worse.

Ferrari's performance has often left Hamilton doubting himself in 2025, advocating for his own axe after his performance at the Hungarian GP.

Hamilton's team-mate Charles Leclerc did not fare much better however, only managing sixth (promoted up to P4 with the McLaren disqualifications) in an equally frustrating weekend in Las Vegas for both Ferrari drivers.

