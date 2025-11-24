'Worst season ever' - Lewis Hamilton tells it like it is
'Worst season ever' - Lewis Hamilton tells it like it is
Lewis Hamilton had some choice words to sum up his first year at Ferrari after the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
After qualifying in last, starting P19 on the grid thanks to a pit-lane start for Yuki Tsunoda, Hamilton flew up the order during the race to claim a solitary point in P10.
He would eventually be elevated up to P8 with the disqualification of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, but regardless of the impressive race performance, Hamilton was incredibly downbeat speaking to the media after the chequered flag.
Hamilton's misery continues
"I feel terrible,” Hamilton said after the race.
"It's been the worst season ever and no matter how much I try it just keeps getting worse.
Ferrari's performance has often left Hamilton doubting himself in 2025, advocating for his own axe after his performance at the Hungarian GP.
Hamilton's team-mate Charles Leclerc did not fare much better however, only managing sixth (promoted up to P4 with the McLaren disqualifications) in an equally frustrating weekend in Las Vegas for both Ferrari drivers.
READ MORE: Christian Horner could be back in F1 sooner than you think
Related
Latest News
McLaren deny cheating at Las Vegas GP over double disqualification
- 1 hour ago
'Worst season ever' - Lewis Hamilton tells it like it is
- Yesterday 19:00
Viva Las Vegas? Not according to this F1 star - 'It was so boring'
- Yesterday 17:00
Lando Norris accuses Max Verstappen of bending F1 rules
- Yesterday 15:00
Double McLaren F1 disqualification gifts Max Verstappen way back into championship battle
- November 23, 2025 23:30
Christian Horner could be back in F1 sooner than you think
- November 23, 2025 19:01
Most read
Lewis Hamilton hits out at penalty decision after Brazilian Grand Prix disaster
- 10 november
Ferrari boss tells Hamilton and Leclerc: Shut up and drive
- 10 november
F1 boss claims current drivers may be best in sport's history
- 16 november
NASCAR has made major change to 'Kyle Busch rule' ahead of 2026
- 20 november
Ferrari boss on the hotseat after attacking Lewis Hamilton
- 18 november
Sebastian Vettel opens up on failed Red Bull return talks
- 13 november