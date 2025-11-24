Lando Norris accuses Max Verstappen of bending F1 rules

Change your timezone:

Lando Norris was far from happy with Max Verstappen during the Las Vegas Grand Prix, before the lights had even gone out - here's why.

The Brit was starting on pole position for lights out in Nevada, which means he leads the field around the track on the formation lap before the race officially starts.

All drivers use this as a chance to weave around the track, accelerate and decelerate in a chance to put some heat into their tyres.

However, there are some strict rules around what you can and can't do. One of those rules is that you must stay within 10 car lengths of the car ahead of you. And Norris believed that Verstappen, who was following behind him on the formation lap, did not adhere to this rule.

Norris: That's not fair, bro

It could have been that irritation with Verstappen which prompted such an aggressive move off the line from Norris as he looked to cut the Dutchman off after lights out.

Although he could argue (but didn't, post-race) that his cold tyres at the start resulted in him running deep at Turn 1 and handing the lead over to Verstappen, something he would never get back.

Whatever the truth of the matter (Verstappen half-joked that his rival was 'probably looking in the rear-view mirrors a bit too long and forgot where to brake'), the upshot was that Norris fell to third.

He eventually dragged his McLaren up to second by the end of the race, but couldn't touch the pace of the reigning world champion out in front.

And regardless of all the above - Norris and his team-mate Oscar Piastri were eventually disqualified from the race.

The FIA dropped a post-race bombshell when Technical delegate Jo Bauer reported back to the stewards that the skid blocks on both cars were worn below the minimum width allowed, ultimately resulting in the pair's disqualification from the race.

READ MORE: Christian Horner could be back in F1 sooner than you think

Related