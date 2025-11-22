F1 star avoids penalty after late Las Vegas Grand Prix investigation

Change your timezone:

F1 star Carlos Sainz has avoided a potentially devastating penalty at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The Spaniard had a brilliant qualifying session at a track where he has excelled in the past, setting the third fastest time on a drying track, following some earlier rain.

However, the Williams star was summoned to the stewards for rejoining the track unsafely ahead of Lance Stroll at Turn 5 in qualifying, an alleged breach of Article 33.3 of the sporting regulations.

In what appeared to be a slam dunk grid-drop, the stewards have decided that no further action will be taken over the incident.

When the stewards reviewed the incident, Stroll's representative stated that the rejoining of Sainz caused no issue for the Aston Martin star and that they did not deem the move unsafe.

Sainz's stellar 2025 season

After taking a while to warm up at Williams, Sainz has enjoyed a stellar second half of the season at his new team.

Sainz claimed his first podium with the team in Baku, and could be set to do-the-double, which would be a major achievement for Williams should they acquire a second in 2025.

The last time Williams claimed more than one podium in a season was a decade ago in the 2015 season, where Valtteri Bottas and Felipe Massa both claimed four podium finishes.

Nevertheless, Sainz will have tough competition from behind with George Russell and Mercedes eager for a podium, as well as Oscar Piastri who will be hoping to keep his title fight alive.

