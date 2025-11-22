Lewis Hamilton given comically minor official punishment at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Change your timezone:

Lewis Hamilton has been handed one of the lightest possible punishments by stewards at the Las Vegas Grand Prix this week.

The pit lane speed limit on the Strip is set at a hard 80kph, with the seven-time world champion caught going just 0.1kph over during Friday's FP3 session.

While the incident involved Hamilton, it was his Ferrari team that received the punishment and were fined €100 by the stewards, pretty light when it comes to the history of F1 fines.

However, the fine would have been the least of Hamilton's concerns at the Las Vegas GP, where the British driver had to tackle a session in mixed conditions.

Hamilton's scary moment at Las Vegas GP

Hamilton was flying down the straight when he was suddenly faced with a gaggle of slow moving cars, but thankfully avoided a huge crash by taking to the run off area.

The 40-year-old set the fifth fastest time of the FP3 session, although it should be taken into account that the McLaren pair of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri did not complete any dry runs.

Both McLaren drivers finished the session P19 and P20, while Hamilton's team-mate set a slower time in 15th.

