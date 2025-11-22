Max Verstappen calls F1 fan an idiot over hot racing take
F1 drivers have, by and large, taken their media training to heart, and avoid getting too controversial or heated on camera.
However, Max Verstappen is Max Verstappen. You can see where the two ideas come into conflict.
Four-time world champion Verstappen had the unique opportunity to put a fan to rights over their comments written behind the screen, as he answered questions in a YouTube video for WIRED.
One user penned a question complaining about just about everything in F1, to a point it was difficult to decipher what it is they actually enjoyed about the sport.
“Wet races are boring, cars are slow and there is no racing. The only entertainment is driver mistakes,” the user wrote.
“Sir or ma'am, you are an idiot,” Verstappen said.
“Wet races are not boring, cars are not slow and there is racing most of the time, that’s definitely not the only entertainment. So I very heavily disagree.
“I like wet races, dry races, it also depends on how much rain that comes in at the start of the race, middle of the race. That can be very entertaining.”
Verstappen answers your questions
Fans continued to pose their questions to Verstappen, with one asking: “What’s up with the new Formula 1 obsession in the USA?”
“I guess having a series on Netflix helped a lot,” Verstappen answered.
“Also throughout Covid, people were more aware about what’s going on, when you were mainly sitting at home, right? You couldn’t really do much, that definitely helped a lot.
“The ownership [Liberty Media] has really pushed it to have three races in the US, showing more awareness for the sport here. So I think all of those things definitely help.”
Verstappen also reflected on his best race win in F1, with one fan naming the 2019 Brazilian GP as their favourite victory by the Dutchman
“Honestly for me it is difficult to pick one,” Verstappen deliberated.
“Like I’ve said before, probably winning the first one [Barcelona 2016]. There’s been some really good ones. I don’t know. I can’t pick.”
