F1 Qualifying Results: Norris takes massive step toward first championship win

Lando Norris took a huge step toward his maiden F1 championship on a rainy Friday night in Las Vegas.

The Brit put in a brilliant lap in changing conditions as the track dried, beating Max Verstappen into second place by three tenths of a second despite a huge moment in the final sector.

Crucially, Norris' team-mate Oscar Piastri could only go fifth fastest, a full second behind his title rival after he had to abandon his final lap after being compromised by Liam Lawson, leaving him languishing behind the two at the top, as well as Carlos Sainz and George Russell.

Earlier on, the first part of the session wiped a Ferrari, a Red Bull and a Mercedes off the board, with Lewis Hamilton, Yuki Tsunoda and Kimi Antonelli all failing to make the cut-off on a track littered with yellow flags.

Only two drivers hit the barriers in any meaningful way, with Oliver Bearman going straight on through a run-off area and doinking his front wing into the tyres before Alex Albon got a massive snap of oversteer on corner exit at the end of the lap, snapping his front-right suspension and sending him out of the session.

Position Driver Team Time/Status 1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:09.511 2 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.174s 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.294s 4 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.375s 5 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.420s 6 George Russell Mercedes +0.431s 7 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.451s 8 Oliver Bearman Haas +0.466s 9 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.491s 10 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +0.528s 11 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin OUT IN Q2 12 Alex Albon Williams OUT IN Q2 13 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari OUT IN Q2 14 Lance Stroll Aston Martin OUT IN Q2 15 Carlos Sainz Williams OUT IN Q2 16 Max Verstappen Red Bull OUT IN Q1 17 Esteban Ocon Haas OUT IN Q1 18 Franco Colapinto Alpine OUT IN Q1 19 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull OUT IN Q1 20 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber (OUT IN Q1)

How does F1 Qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

