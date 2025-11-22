F1 Qualifying Results: Norris takes massive step toward first championship win
Lando Norris took a huge step toward his maiden F1 championship on a rainy Friday night in Las Vegas.
The Brit put in a brilliant lap in changing conditions as the track dried, beating Max Verstappen into second place by three tenths of a second despite a huge moment in the final sector.
Crucially, Norris' team-mate Oscar Piastri could only go fifth fastest, a full second behind his title rival after he had to abandon his final lap after being compromised by Liam Lawson, leaving him languishing behind the two at the top, as well as Carlos Sainz and George Russell.
Earlier on, the first part of the session wiped a Ferrari, a Red Bull and a Mercedes off the board, with Lewis Hamilton, Yuki Tsunoda and Kimi Antonelli all failing to make the cut-off on a track littered with yellow flags.
Only two drivers hit the barriers in any meaningful way, with Oliver Bearman going straight on through a run-off area and doinking his front wing into the tyres before Alex Albon got a massive snap of oversteer on corner exit at the end of the lap, snapping his front-right suspension and sending him out of the session.
F1 Qualifying Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time/Status
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:09.511
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.174s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.294s
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.375s
|5
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.420s
|6
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.431s
|7
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+0.451s
|8
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+0.466s
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+0.491s
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+0.528s
|11
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|OUT IN Q2
|12
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|OUT IN Q2
|13
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|OUT IN Q2
|14
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|OUT IN Q2
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|OUT IN Q2
|16
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|OUT IN Q1
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|OUT IN Q1
|18
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|OUT IN Q1
|19
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|OUT IN Q1
|20
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|(OUT IN Q1)
How does F1 Qualifying work?
The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.
The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.
Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.
