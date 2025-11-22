close global

McLaren's Piastri and Norris with concerned expressions in front of an edited US-flag backdrop

F1 Qualifying Results: Norris takes massive step toward first championship win

F1 Qualifying Results: Norris takes massive step toward first championship win

Sheona Mountford
McLaren's Piastri and Norris with concerned expressions in front of an edited US-flag backdrop

Lando Norris took a huge step toward his maiden F1 championship on a rainy Friday night in Las Vegas.

The Brit put in a brilliant lap in changing conditions as the track dried, beating Max Verstappen into second place by three tenths of a second despite a huge moment in the final sector.

Crucially, Norris' team-mate Oscar Piastri could only go fifth fastest, a full second behind his title rival after he had to abandon his final lap after being compromised by Liam Lawson, leaving him languishing behind the two at the top, as well as Carlos Sainz and George Russell.

Earlier on, the first part of the session wiped a Ferrari, a Red Bull and a Mercedes off the board, with Lewis Hamilton, Yuki Tsunoda and Kimi Antonelli all failing to make the cut-off on a track littered with yellow flags.

Only two drivers hit the barriers in any meaningful way, with Oliver Bearman going straight on through a run-off area and doinking his front wing into the tyres before Alex Albon got a massive snap of oversteer on corner exit at the end of the lap, snapping his front-right suspension and sending him out of the session.

F1 Qualifying Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Time/Status
1Lando NorrisMcLaren1:09.511
2Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.174s
3Charles LeclercFerrari+0.294s
4Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.375s
5Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+0.420s
6George RussellMercedes+0.431s
7Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+0.451s
8Oliver BearmanHaas+0.466s
9Pierre GaslyAlpine+0.491s
10Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+0.528s
11Fernando AlonsoAston MartinOUT IN Q2
12Alex AlbonWilliamsOUT IN Q2
13Lewis HamiltonFerrariOUT IN Q2
14Lance StrollAston MartinOUT IN Q2
15Carlos SainzWilliamsOUT IN Q2
16Max VerstappenRed BullOUT IN Q1
17Esteban OconHaasOUT IN Q1
18Franco ColapintoAlpineOUT IN Q1
19Yuki TsunodaRed BullOUT IN Q1
20Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber(OUT IN Q1)

How does F1 Qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

READ MORE: F1 2025 Standings: Huge title favorite emerges after chaotic Brazilian Grand Prix

